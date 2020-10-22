Conservative
AGUDATH B’NAI ISRAEL: Meister Road at Pole Ave., Lorain. Mark Jaffee, Ritual Director. SAT. Shabbat Morning (Zoom) 10:30 a.m. 440-282-3307. abitemplelorain.com
BETH EL CONGREGATION: 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein, Hazzan Matthew Austerklein. SAT. Shabbat Service (Facebook) 10 a.m.; SUN. Shacharit (Facebook) 8:45 a.m.; WED./FRI. Shacharit (Zoom) 8 a.m. 330-864-2105. bethelakron.com.
B’NAI JESHURUN-Temple on the Heights: 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbis Stephen Weiss and Hal Rudin-Luria; Stanley J. Schachter, Rabbi Emeritus; Cantor Aaron Shifman. All services held via Zoom or livestream unless otherwise noted. FRI. Shabbat service 6 p.m.; SAT. Morning service 9 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; SUN. Morning service 8 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; MON.-THURS. Morning service 7:15 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; FRI. Morning service 7:15 a.m. 216-831-6555. bnaijeshurun.org.
PARK SYNAGOGUE-Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo Cong.: Park MAIN 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights; Park EAST 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Joshua Hoffer Skoff, Rabbi Sharon Y. Marcus, Milton B. Rube, Rabbi-in-Residence, Cantor Misha Pisman. All services held via Zoom or livestream unless otherwise noted. FRI. 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat morning service 10:05 a.m., 6 p.m.; SUN. 8:30 a.m., 6 p.m.; MON.-FRI. 7:30 a.m., 6 p.m. 216-371-2244; TDD# 216-371-8579. parksynagogue.org.
SHAAREY TIKVAH: 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Scott B. Roland; Gary Paller, Cantor Emeritus. Contact the synagogue for livestream and Zoom information. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat (livestream or in-person, registration required) 9:30 a.m., Havdallah (Zoom) 7:10 p.m.; SUN. Morning service (outside, in-person, registration required) 9:30 a.m.; WED. Minyan (outside, in-person, registration required) 8 p.m. 216-765-8300. shaareytikvah.org.
Egalitarian/Traditional
BETH EL-The Heights Synagogue, an Independent Minyan: 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Michael Ungar; Rabbi Moshe Adler, Rabbi Emeritus. 216-320-9667. bethelheights.org.
Independent
MONTEFIORE: One David N. Myers Parkway., Beachwood. Services in Montefiore Maltz Chapel. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein; Cantor Gary Paller. FRI. 3:30 p.m.; SAT. Service 10:30 a.m. 216-360-9080.
THE SHUL-An Innovative Center for Jewish Outreach: 30799 Pinetree Road, #401, Pepper Pike. Rabbi Eddie Sukol. See website or call for Shabbat and holiday service dates, times and details. 216-509-9969. rabbieddie@theshul.us. theshul.us.
Orthodox
AHAVAS YISROEL: 1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld. 216-932-6064.
BEACHWOOD KEHILLA: 25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Ari Spiegler, Rabbi Emeritus David S. Zlatin. SAT. Shacharit 9 a.m., Minchah 6 p.m., Havdalah 7:13 p.m.; SUN. 7:30 a.m. Minchah/Ma’ariv 6:10 p.m.; MON.-WED. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 6:10 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit 6:40 p.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 6:05 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:40 a.m. 216-556-0010.
FROMOVITZ CHABAD CENTER: 21625 Chagrin Blvd. #210, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Gancz. 216-647.4884, clevelandjewishlearning.com
GREEN ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Binyamin Blau; Melvin Granatstein, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Minchah 6:45 p.m.; SAT. Hashkama Minyan 7:45 a.m., Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Youth Minyan 9:30 a.m., Minchah 6:25 p.m., Havdalah 7:13 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:35 p.m.; MON.-THURS. Shacharit 6:50 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:35 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:50 a.m. 216-381-4757. GreenRoadSynagogue.org.
HEIGHTS JEWISH CENTER SYNAGOGUE: 14270 Cedar Road, University Heights. Rabbi Raphael Davidovich. FRI. 7:15 p.m.; SAT Morning Parsha Class 8:30 a.m., Morning Services 9 a.m., Minchah 30 minutes before sunset; SUN. 8 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; MON.-THURS. 6:45 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; FRI. 6:45 a.m. 216-382-1958, hjcs.org.
K’HAL YEREIM: 1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Yehuda Blum. 216-321-5855.
MENORAH PARK: 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood. Associate Rabbi Joseph Kirsch. SAT. 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m.; SUN. Minyan & Breakfast 8 a.m. 216-831-6500.
OHEB ZEDEK CEDAR SINAI SYNAGOGUE: 23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst. Rabbi Noah Leavitt. FRI. Minchah 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9 a.m., Havdallah 7:14 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8 a.m.; WEEKDAYS Shacharit 7 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 6:15 p.m. 216-382-6566. office@oz-cedarsinai.org. oz-cedarsinai.org.
SEMACH SEDEK: 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid. Rabbi Yossi Marozov. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat at candlelighting; SAT. 9:30 a.m., Minchah at candlelighting. 216-235-6498.
SOLON CHABAD: 5570 Harper Road, Solon. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg. Contact the synagogue for service information. 440-498-9533. office@solonchabad.com. solonchabad.com.
TAYLOR ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. FRI. Minchah and Kabbalat Shabbat 7 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Minchah 7 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:40 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:15 p.m.; WEEKDAYS Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:15 p.m. 216-321-4875.
WAXMAN CHABAD CENTER: 2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbis Shalom Ber Chaikin and Shmuli Friedman. 216-282-0112. Contact the synagogue for service times. info@ChabadofCleveland.com, wccrabbi@gmail.com.
YOUNG ISRAEL OF GREATER CLEVELAND: Hebrew Academy (HAC), 1860 S. Taylor Road; Beachwood (Stone), 2463 Green Road. Rabbis Naphtali Burnstein and Aharon Dovid Lebovics. FRI. Minchah 6:20 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit (Stone) 8/9 a.m., (HAC) 9 a.m., Minchah 6:10 p.m., Ma’ariv 7:12 p.m., Motzei Shabbat 7:20 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit (Stone) 7:15/8 a.m., (HAC) 7:10 a.m., Minchah 6:25 p.m.; MON./THURS. Shacharit (Stone) 6:40/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:40 a.m., Minchah 6:15 p.m.; TUES./WED./FRI. Shacharit (Stone) 6:45/7:50 a.m., (HAC) 6:45 a.m., Minchah 6:15 p.m.; 216-382-5740. office@yigc.org.
ZICHRON CHAIM: 2203 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Garfunkel. DAILY 6 a.m., 6:45 a.m. 216-291-5000.
Reconstructionist
KOL HALEV (Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community): The Ratner School. 27575 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Steve Segar. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Musical Shabbat service (Zoom) 10:30 a.m.; SUN. Mindful Jewish Practice (Zoom) 11:30 a.m. 216-320-1498. kolhalev.net.
Reform
AM SHALOM of Lake County: 7599 Center St., Mentor. Spiritual Director Renee Blau; Assistant Spiritual Director Elise Aitken. 440-255-1544.
ANSHE CHESED FAIRMOUNT TEMPLE: 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso; Cantor Vladimir Lapin; Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager. FRI. Shabbat Evening Service (livestream or Zoom) 6:15 p.m. 216-464-1330. fairmounttemple.org.
BETH ISRAEL-The West Temple: 14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland. Rabbi Enid Lader. Alan Lettofsky, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Erev Shabbat Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat Service (livestream) 10 a.m. 216-941-8882. thewesttemple.com.
BETH SHALOM: 50 Division St., Hudson. Rabbi Michael Ross. SAT. Torah study 9:30 a.m. 330-656-1800. tbshudson.org
B’NAI ABRAHAM-The Elyria Temple: 530 Gulf Road, Elyria. Rabbi Lauren Werber. All services held via Zoom. FRI. Shabbat and Torah service 7:15 p.m.; SUN. Havdalah service 7:30 p.m. 440-366-1171. tbaelyria.org.
SUBURBAN TEMPLE-KOL AMI: 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann. FRI. Shabbat service (Zoom) 6 p.m. 216-991-0700. suburbantemple.org.
TEMPLE EMANU EL: 4545 Brainard Road, Orange. Rabbi Steven L. Denker; Cantor David R. Malecki; Daniel A. Roberts, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Shabbat service (Zoom) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 9 a.m. 216-454-1300. teecleve.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL: 91 Springside Drive, Akron. Rabbi Josh Brown. Cantor Kathy Fromson. FRI. Online Shabbat Service 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Online Torah Study 9 a.m. 330-665-2000 templeisraelakron.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL NER TAMID: 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Matthew J. Eisenberg, D.D.; Frederick A. Eisenberg, D.D., Founding Rabbi Emeritus; Cantorial Soloist Rachel Eisenberg. FRI. Evening service (parking lot and streaming) 6:30 p.m. 440-473-5120. tintcleveland.org.
THE TEMPLE-TIFERETH ISRAEL: 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen; Rabbis Yael Dadoun, Roger C. Klein and Stacy Schlein; Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo. Contact the synagogue for livestream and Zoom information. FRI. Tot Shabbat (Zoom) 10:30 a.m., Pray for Peace Kabbalat Shabbat service (livestream) 6 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (livestream) 9:15 a.m., Adult learning (Zoom) 3:30 p.m.; FRI. Tot Shabbat (Zoom) 10:30 a.m. 216-831-3233. ttti.org.
Secular/Humanist
JEWISH SECULAR COMMUNITY: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights. jewishsecularcommunity.org.
Mikvaot
THE CHARLOTTE GOLDBERG COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Park Synagogue, 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. By appointment only: 216-371-2244, ext. 135.
THE STANLEY AND ESTHER WAXMAN COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Waxman Chabad House, 2479 South Green Road, Beachwood. 216-381-3170.
