Editor's Note

Due to the changing nature of current events, the Cleveland Jewish News is publishing only the names and contact information for synagogues in this issue. For service times and information on viewing services, please contact the synagogue or visit the synagogue’s website.

Conservative

AGUDATH B’NAI ISRAEL: Meister Road at Pole Ave., Lorain. Mark Jaffee, Ritual Director. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Zoom Service 5 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Zoom Service 10 a.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Zoom Service 10 a.m. 440-282-3307. abitemplelorain.com

BETH EL CONGREGATION: 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein, Hazzan Matthew Austerklein. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Service 7 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Service 9:15 a.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Service 9:15 a.m.; WED./FRI. Shacharit on Zoom 8 a.m. 330-864-2105. bethelakron.com.

B’NAI JESHURUN-Temple on the Heights: 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbis Stephen Weiss and Hal Rudin-Luria; Stanley J. Schachter, Rabbi Emeritus; Cantor Aaron Shifman. All services by Zoom. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah 6/8 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Service 9 a.m., Starbucks, Bread & Torah 9 a.m., Early Childhood Program 9:30 a.m., Torah Service 9:45 a.m., ReNew 10:15 a.m., Musaf 10:40 a.m., Virtual Family Service 11 a.m., Sermon 11:30 a.m., Holiday Story Time 2 p.m., Teen & Family Virtual Program 4 p.m., Minchah 6 p.m.; SUN. Service with Virtual Choir 9 a.m., Torah Service 9:45 a.m., Shofar Service/Musaf 10:30 a.m., Malchuyot/Zichronot/Shofarot 11:10 a.m., Sermon 11:30 a.m., Family Program 9:30 a.m., Holiday Story Time 2 p.m., ATID Coffee Talk 3 p.m., Family Drive-Up Service and Shofar Blowing 4 p.m., Congregational Drive-Up Service and Shofar Blowing 5 p.m., Minchah 6 p.m.; MON.-THURS. 7/7:30 a.m., 6 p.m.; FRI. 7/7:30 a.m. 216-831-6555. bnaijeshurun.org.

PARK SYNAGOGUE-Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo Cong.: Park MAIN 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights; Park EAST 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Joshua Hoffer Skoff, Rabbi Sharon Y. Marcus, Milton B. Rube, Rabbi-in-Residence, Cantor Misha Pisman. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Sing-a-Long for Families (Zoom) 5 p.m., Rosh Hashanah Evening Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Morning Services (Zoom) 8:20 a.m., Family Service 9:35 a.m., Service, Sermon and Concluding Prayers (Zoom) 10:10 a.m., College Chat (Zoom) 2 p.m., Young Children’s Service (Zoom) 4 p.m., Evening Service (Zoom) 6 p.m; SUN. Morning Service (Zoom) 8:20 a.m., Service, Sermon and Concluding Prayers (Zoom) 10:10 a.m., Concluding Rosh Hashanah Service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; MON.-FRI. Morning Minyan (Zoom) 7:30 a.m., Evening Minyan (Zoom) 6 p.m. 216-371-2244; TDD# 216-371-8579. parksynagogue.org.

SHAAREY TIKVAH: 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Scott B. Roland; Gary Paller, Cantor Emeritus. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Virtual Service 6 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Virtual Service 9 a.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Virtual Service 9 a.m., Tashlich at Ursuline 4 p.m. 216-765-8300. shaareytikvah.org.

Egalitarian/Traditional

BETH EL-The Heights Synagogue, an Independent Minyan: 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Michael Ungar; Rabbi Moshe Adler, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Service (in person or (Zoom)) 6 p.m.; SAT. Walking Meditation at Shaker Lakes Nature Center 7:30 a.m., Torah Reading and Musaf (in person or (Zoom)) 10:15 a.m.; SUN. Torah Reading and Musaf (in person or (Zoom)) 10:15 a.m., Tashlich at Cumberland Park 4 p.m. 216-320-9667. bethelheights.org.

Independent

MONTEFIORE: One David N. Myers Parkway., Beachwood. Services in Montefiore Maltz Chapel. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein; Cantor Gary Paller. 216-360-9080.

THE SHUL-An Innovative Center for Jewish Outreach: 30799 Pinetree Road, #401, Pepper Pike. Rabbi Eddie Sukol. See website or call for Shabbat and holiday service dates, times and details. 216-509-9969. rabbieddie@theshul.us. theshul.us.

Orthodox

AHAVAS YISROEL: 1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld. 216-932-6064.

BEACHWOOD KEHILLA: 25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Ari Spiegler, Rabbi Emeritus David S. Zlatin. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat 7 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 8 a.m., Havdalah 8:09 p.m.; SUN. 8 a.m., Selichot 10 p.m.; MON. Shacharit 6:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7 p.m., Selichot 10 p.m.; TUES.-THURS. Shacharit 6:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:05 p.m., Selichot 10 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:30 a.m. 216-556-0010.

FROMOVITZ CHABAD CENTER: 21625 Chagrin Blvd. #210, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Gancz. FRI. Evening Service 7 p.m., Rosh Hashana Dinner (reservations required) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Morning Service 9 a.m., Evening Service 7:30 p.m.; SUN. Morning Service 9 a.m., Shofar Blowing (indoors and outdoors) 11:15 a.m. 216-647.4884, clevelandjewishlearning.com

GREEN ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Binyamin Blau; Melvin Granatstein, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat 6:20/7:45 p.m.; SAT. Hashkama Minyan 7:45 a.m., Shacharit 9:15 a.m., Minchah 2:30/6:50 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:25 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:35 p.m. Havdalah 8:07 p.m.; MON. Shacharit 6:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7 p.m.; TUES.-THURS. Shacharit 6:50 a.m., Mincha/Ma’ariv 7:35 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:50 a.m. 216-381-4757. GreenRoadSynagogue.org.

HEIGHTS JEWISH CENTER SYNAGOGUE: 14270 Cedar Road, University Heights. Rabbi Raphael Davidovich. FRI. 7:15 p.m.; SAT Morning Parsha Class 8:30 a.m., Morning Services 9 a.m., Minchah 30 minutes before sunset; SUN. 8 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; MON.-THURS. 6:45 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; FRI. 6:45 a.m. 216-382-1958, hjcs.org.

K’HAL YEREIM: 1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Yehuda Blum. 216-321-5855.

MENORAH PARK: 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Joseph Kirsch. SAT. 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m.; SUN. Minyan & Breakfast 8 a.m. 216-831-6500.

OHEB ZEDEK CEDAR SINAI SYNAGOGUE: 23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst. Rabbi Noah Leavitt. FRI. Minchah 7:10 p.m.; SAT. Minyan 8/11 a.m., Minchah 7:30 p.m., Havdalah 8:10 p.m.; SUN.-THURS. Parking Lot Minchah 7:10 p.m. 216-382-6566. office@oz-cedarsinai.org. oz-cedarsinai.org.

SEMACH SEDEK: 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid. Rabbi Yossi Marozov. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat at candlelighting; SAT. 9:30 a.m., Minchah at candlelighting. 216-235-6498.

SOLON CHABAD: 5570 Harper Road, Solon. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg. FRI. Evening Service 6:30 p.m.; SAT. Morning Service 9:30 a.m.; SUN. Morning Service 9:30 a.m., Family Service 4 p.m., Tashlich & Evening Service 7 a.m.; MON-FRI. 7 a.m. 440-498-9533. office@solonchabad.com. solonchabad.com.

TAYLOR ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. FRI. Minchah & Kabbalat Shabbat 6:30 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Minchah 7 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:40 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:40 p.m.; WEEKDAYS Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:40 p.m. 216-321-4875.

WAXMAN CHABAD CENTER: 2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbis Shalom Ber Chaikin and Shmuli Friedman. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Selichot and Shacharit 6/7 a.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Service 9 a.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Service 9 a.m., Shofar Blowing 12 p.m., Tashlich 7 p.m. MON.-THURS. Shacharit 6:30 a.m./7:30 a.m. 216-282-0112. info@ChabadofCleveland.com, wccrabbi@gmail.com.

YOUNG ISRAEL OF GREATER CLEVELAND: Hebrew Academy (HAC), 1860 S. Taylor Road; Beachwood (Stone), 2463 Green Road. Rabbis Naphtali Burnstein and Aharon Dovid Lebovics. FRI. Minchah 7:15 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Minchah 7 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:09 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Shofar 10:45 a.m., Minchah 7 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:07 p.m.; MON. Selichot/Shacharit (Stone) 6:05/7:20 a.m., (HAC) 6 a.m., Minchah 7 p.m., Ma’ariv 7:50 p.m.; TUES.-FRI. Selichot/Shacharit (Stone) 6:05/7:20 a.m., (HAC) SUN. 6:10 a.m., MInchah 7:05 p.m. 216-382-5740. office@yigc.org.

ZICHRON CHAIM: 2203 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Garfunkel. DAILY 6 a.m., 6:45 a.m. 216-291-5000.

Reconstructionist

KOL HALEV (Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community): The Ratner School. 27575 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Steve Segar. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah (Zoom) 8 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Walking Meditation 7:30 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Morning Service (Zoom) 9:15 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Alternative Service (Zoom) 11:30 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Intergenerational Service (Zoom) 2 p.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Morning Service (Zoom) 9:15 a.m., Socially-Distanced Tashlich and Shofar 2 p.m.; TUES. Healing Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m. 216-320-1498. kolhalev.net.

Reform

AM SHALOM of Lake County: 7599 Center St., Mentor. Spiritual Director Renee Blau; Assistant Spiritual Director Elise Aitken. 440-255-1544.

ANSHE CHESED FAIRMOUNT TEMPLE: 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso; Cantor Vladimir Lapin; Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager. FRI. Anshe Chesed Temple Youth Service (Zoom) and Livestream 6 p.m., Congregational Service Livestream 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Simchat Rosh Hashanah for preschoolers and their families Zoom and Livestream 9 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Family Service (Zoom) and Livestream 9 a.m., Congregational Service Livestream 10:15 a.m., Contemporary Service Zoom and Livestream 10:15 a.m., Torah Reading and Shofar Pre-Recorded 11:30 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Torah Study by RSVP 1 p.m.; SUN. Kever Avot at Mayfield Cemetery Mausoleum 11 a.m. 216-464-1330. fairmounttemple.org.

BETH ISRAEL-The West Temple: 14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland. Rabbi Enid Lader. Alan Lettofsky, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Livestream Service 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Morning Livestream Service 10 a.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Family Service and Tashlich (Rocky River MetroPark) 10 a.m., Cemetery Visit (Ridge Road II Cemetery) 1 p.m. 216-941-8882. thewesttemple.com.

BETH SHALOM: 50 Division St., Hudson. Rabbi Michael Ross. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Family RH Zoom Story & Songs 9:30 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Morning Services (Zoom) 10 a.m. 330-656-1800. tbshudson.org

B’NAI ABRAHAM-The Elyria Temple: 530 Gulf Road, Elyria. Rabbi Lauren Werber. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Morning Service (Zoom) 10:30 a.m., Tashlich and Family Service (Zoom) 2 p.m. 440-366-1171. tbaelyria.org

SUBURBAN TEMPLE-KOL AMI: 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah 8 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Service 10 a.m., Tashlich (Green Lake) 2 p.m.; SUN. Kids and Teens Service 9 a.m. 216-991-0700. suburbantemple.org.

TEMPLE EMANU EL: 4545 Brainard Road, Orange. Rabbi Steven L. Denker; Cantor David R. Malecki; Daniel A. Roberts, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Rosh Hashanah Children’s Service (Zoom) 9 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Service (Zoom) 10 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Grades K-6 Service (Zoom) 10 a.m., Rosh Hashanah Teen Havdalah (Zoom) 8 p.m.; SUN. Rosh Hashanah Service (Zoom) 10 a.m. 216-454-1300. teecleve.org.

TEMPLE ISRAEL: 91 Springside Drive, Akron. Rabbi Josh Brown. Cantor Kathy Fromson. FRI. Erev Rosh Hashanah Livestreamed Service 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Wee Sing Rosh Hashanah Livestream 9 a.m., Morning Service Livestream 10:30 a.m.; SUN. Memorial Service Livestream 1 p.m., Tashlich Service (details TBA) 4 p.m. 330-665-2000 templeisraelakron.org.

TEMPLE ISRAEL NER TAMID: 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Matthew J. Eisenberg, D.D.; Frederick A. Eisenberg, D.D., Founding Rabbi Emeritus; Cantorial Soloist Rachel Eisenberg. FRI. Services (Parking lot, tickets required) 6:30 p.m.; SAT. Services (Parking lot, tickets required) 10 a.m., Children’s services (Temple yard) 2:30 p.m. 440-473-5120. tintcleveland.org.

THE TEMPLE-TIFERETH ISRAEL: 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen; Rabbis Yael Dadoun, Roger C. Klein and Stacy Schlein; Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo. FRI. Evening Service Livestream 7 p.m., Teen Service Livestream 8 p.m.; SAT. Tot Service Livestream 8:15 a.m., Morning Service Livestream 9 a.m., Renew My Soul Livestream 11 a.m., Study Session Livestream 1 p.m., Children’s Service Livestream 2 p.m., Tashlich Torah Yoga Livestream 3 p.m.; SUN. Kever Avot Mayfield Cemetery Mausolum 11 a.m. 216-831-3233. ttti.org.

Secular/Humanist

JEWISH SECULAR COMMUNITY: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights. SAT. Rosh Hashanah Service (Zoom) 10 a.m. jewishsecularcommunity.org.

Mikvaot

THE CHARLOTTE GOLDBERG COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Park Synagogue, 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. By appointment only: 216-371-2244, ext. 135.

THE STANLEY AND ESTHER WAXMAN COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Waxman Chabad House, 2479 South Green Road, Beachwood. 216-381-3170.

This is a paid listing with information provided by congregations.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you