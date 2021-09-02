CONSERVATIVE
AGUDATH B’NAI ISRAEL: Meister Road at Pole Ave., Lorain. Mark Jaffee, Ritual Director. SAT. Shabbat Morning (Zoom) 10:30 a.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah (Zoom) 5 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah (Zoom) 10 a.m., Tashlich & Shofar (behind ABI) 6:30 p.m.; WED. Rosh Hashanah (Zoom) 10 a.m. 440-282-3307. abitemplelorain.com.
BETH EL CONGREGATION: 750 White Pond Dr., Akron. Rabbi Jeremy Lipton. All services available on Zoom or in-person (with vaccination/masks/pre-registration required). SAT. Shabbat morning service 10 a.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:45 a.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah 7 p.m.; TUES./WED. Shacharit 9:15 a.m., Torah service 10 a.m., Shofar service 10:30 a.m., Musaf 11:15 a.m.; FRI. Shacharit 8 a.m. 330-864-2105. bethelakron.com.
B’NAI JESHURUN-Temple on the Heights: 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbis Stephen Weiss and Hal Rudin-Luria; Stanley J. Schachter, Rabbi Emeritus; Cantor Aaron Shifman. All services held via Zoom or livestream, in-person (outdoor) services for fully-vaccinated attendees. More information at bnaijeshurun.org/high-holy-days.html. FRI. Morning service 7:15 a.m., Friday evening service 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat service 9 a.m., Shabbat evening service 6 p.m., Selichot 8:30 p.m.; SUN. Morning service 8 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah service (outdoors) 6 p.m., Erev Rosh Hashanah service (virtual) 8 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah service (outdoors/virtual) 9 a.m., Young Children’s Holiday Experience (outdoors) 9:30 a.m., Torah service (outdoors/virtual) 9:45 a.m., Family Participatory service (Zoom) 10 a.m., Teen program (outdoors) 10:45 a.m., Shofar service & Musaf (outdoors/virtual) 10:55 a.m., Family High Holy Day service (outdoors) 11 a.m., Sermon (outdoors/virtual) 11:45 a.m., Holiday storytime (Zoom) 2 p.m., Minchah (outdoors/virtual) 6 p.m.; WED. Rosh Hashanah services (outdoors/virtual) 9 a.m., Torah service (outdoors/virtual) 9:45 a.m., Family Participatory High Holiday service (Zoom and outdoors) 10 a.m., Middle School Jewish Jeopardy (outdoors) 10:45 a.m., Shofar service & Musaf (outdoors/virtual) 10:55 a.m., Sermon (outdoors/virtual) 11:45 a.m., Minchah (outdoors/virtual) 6 p.m.; THURS. Morning service 7:15 a.m., Evening service 6 p.m.; FRI. Morning service 7:15 a.m., Evening service 7 p.m. 216-831-6555. bnaijeshurun.org.
PARK SYNAGOGUE-Anshe Emeth Beth Tefilo Cong.: Park MAIN 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights; Park EAST 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike. Rabbi Joshua Hoffer Skoff, Rabbi Sharon Y. Marcus, Milton B. Rube, Rabbi-in-Residence, Cantor Misha Pisman. FRI. Family Shabbat service (in-person and Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat morning service (in-person and Zoom) 9:30 a.m. a.m., Shabbat evening service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SUN. Morning service (Zoom) 8:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 5:30 p.m.; MON. Morning service (in-person and Zoom) 7:30 a.m., Erev Rosh Hashanah (Zoom) 7:45 p.m.; TUES. Morning service (Zoom) 9 a.m., Family Tashlich service (Park East) 4:30 p.m.; WED. Morning service (Zoom) 9 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; THURS. Morning service (in-person and Zoom) 7:30 a.m., Evening service (Zoom) 6 p.m.; FRI. Morning service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m. 216-371-2244 TDD# 216-371-8579. parksynagogue.org.
SHAAREY TIKVAH: 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Scott B. Roland; Cantor Beth Schlossberg; Gary Paller, Cantor Emeritus. Contact the synagogue for livestream or Zoom information. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat (Zoom) 6 p.m.; SAT. Shabbat (livestream or in-person) 9:30 a.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah (livestream or in-person) 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Morning services (livestream or in-person 8:30 a.m.; WED. Morning services (livestream or in-person) 8:30 a.m. 216-765-8300. shaareytikvah.org.
EGALITARIAN/TRADITIONAL
BETH EL-The Heights Synagogue, an Independent Minyan: 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Michael Ungar. SAT. Shabbat morning services (in-person) 9:15 a.m., Havdalah (in-person) 10 p.m., Selichot (in-person) 11 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah Minchah (in person) 6 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah morning service (in-person) 8:30 a.m., Shofar service (Cumberland Park) 4 p.m., Tashlich & Minchah (Cumberland Park) 4:15 p.m.; WED. Rosh Hashanah morning service (in-person) 8:30 a.m. 216-320-9667. bethelheights.org.
INDEPENDENT
MONTEFIORE: One David N. Myers Parkway., Beachwood. Services in Montefiore Maltz Chapel. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein; Cantor Gary Paller. FRI. 3:30 p.m.; SAT. Service 10:30 a.m. 216-360-9080.
THE SHUL-An Innovative Center for Jewish Outreach: 30799 Pinetree Road, #401, Pepper Pike. Rabbi Eddie Sukol. See website or call for Shabbat and holiday service dates, times and details. 216-509-9969. rabbieddie@theshul.us. theshul.us.
ORTHODOX
AHAVAS YISROEL: 1700 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld. 216-932-6064.
BEACHWOOD KEHILLA: 25400 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Ari Spiegler, Rabbi Emeritus David S. Zlatin. FRI. Minchah/Kabbalat Shabbat/Ma’ariv 7 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9 a.m., Minchah 7:30 a.m., Havadalah 8:36 a.m.; SUN. Selichot/Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:40 p.m.; MON. Selichot/Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:35 p.m., Selichot 10 p.m.; WED. Selichot 10 p.m.; THURS. Selichot 10 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 7 a.m.. 216-556-0010, Beachwoodkehilla.org. 216-556-0010, Beachwoodkehilla.org.
FROMOVITZ CHABAD CENTER: 23711 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Gancz. FRI. 5:15 p.m.; SAT. 10 a.m. followed by kiddush lunch. MON. Evening services 7 p.m., Rosh Hashanah dinner (reservations required) 8 p.m.; TUES. Morning services 9 a.m., Shofar blowing 11:30 a.m., Evening service 7:40 p.m.; WED. Morning services 9 a.m., Shofar blowing 11:30 a.m. 216-647-4884, clevelandjewishlearning.com
GREEN ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 2437 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Binyamin Blau; Melvin Granatstein, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Plag/Ruchani Minyan 6:26 p.m., Kabbalat Shabbat 7:15 p.m.; SAT. Hashkama Minyan 7:30 a.m., Shacharit 9 a.m., Ruchani Minyan 9:30 a.m., Tot Shabbat 10:15 a.m., Rabbi’s Gemara class 6:30 p.m., Minchah 7:30 p.m., Rabbi’s Parsha class 7:55 p.m., Havdalah 8:37 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8 a.m., Minchah/Minchah 7:40 p.m., Shiur 7:50 p.m.; MON. Shacharit 6:40 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:40 p.m., Shuir 7:50 p.m.; TUES. Shacharit (Beit Midrash/Ruchani) 8 a.m., Shacharit (Sanctuary) 8:30 a.m., Minchah/Tashlich 6 p.m., Minchah 7:30 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:25 p.m.; WED. Shacharit (Beit Midrash/Ruchani) 8 a.m., Shacharit (Sanctuary) 8:30 a.m., Minchah 7:30 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:25 p.m.; Havdalah 8:28 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit 6:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:20 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 6:40 a.m. 216-381-4757. GreenRoadSynagogue.org.
HEIGHTS JEWISH CENTER SYNAGOGUE: 14270 Cedar Road, University Heights. Rabbi Raphael Davidovich. FRI. 7:15 p.m.; SAT Morning Parsha Class 8:30 a.m., Morning Services 9 a.m., Minchah 30 minutes before sunset; SUN. 8 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; MON.-THURS. 6:45 a.m., 15 minutes before sunset; FRI. 6:45 a.m. 216-382-1958, hjcs.org.
K’HAL YEREIM: 1771 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Rabbi Yehuda Blum. 216-321-5855.
MENORAH PARK: 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood. Associate Rabbi Joseph Kirsch. SAT. 9:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m.; SUN. Minyan & Breakfast 8 a.m. 216-831-6500.
OHEB ZEDEK CEDAR SINAI SYNAGOGUE: 23749 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst. Rabbi Noah Leavitt. High Holiday services will be held outside in a tent. FRI. Minchah 7:15 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:15 a.m., Minchah 7:20 p.m., Havdallah 8:36 p.m.; SUN. Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:15 p.m.; MON. Minchah 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Morning services 8 a.m., Shofar/Sermon 10:30 a.m., Musaf 11:15 a.m., Tashlich 6:15 p.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:30 p.m.; WED. Morning service 8 a.m., Sermon/Shofar 10:30 a.m., Musaf 11:15 a.m., Minchah 7:30 p.m., Ma’ariv/Havdalah 8:29 p.m.; THURS. Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:15 p.m. 216-382-6566. office@oz-cedarsinai.org. oz-cedarsinai.org.
SEMACH SEDEK: 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid. Rabbi Yossi Marozov. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat at candlelighting; SAT. 9:30 a.m., Minchah at candlelighting. 216-235-6498.
SOLON CHABAD: 5570 Harper Road, Solon. Rabbi Zushe Greenberg. High Holiday services will be held outdoors in a tent. FRI. Kabbalat Shabbat services 6:30 p.m.; SAT. Services 10 a.m.; SUN. Services 8 a.m.; MON. Services 8 a.m., Rosh Hashanah service 7 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah morning service 9:30 a.m., Family service 4 p.m., Tashlich service 4:30 p.m.; WED. Rosh Hashanah morning service 9:30 a.m.; THURS.-FRI. Services 7 a.m. 440-498-9533. office@solonchabad.com. solonchabad.com.
TAYLOR ROAD SYNAGOGUE: 1970 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. FRI. Minchah and Kabbalat Shabbat 6:06 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit 9:30 a.m., Ma’ariv 8:29 p.m., Havdalah 9 p.m.; SUN. Shacharit 8:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:33 p.m.; MON. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:31 p.m.; TUES. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:30 p.m.; WED. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:28 p.m., Havdalah 8:38 p.m.; THURS. Shacharit 7:30 a.m., Minchah/Ma’ariv 7:26 p.m.; FRI. Shacharit 7:30 p.m. 216-321-4875.
WAXMAN CHABAD CENTER: 2479 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbis Shalom Ber Chaikin and Shmuli Friedman. 216-282-0112. Contact the synagogue for service times. info@ChabadofCleveland.com, wccrabbi@gmail.com.
YOUNG ISRAEL OF GREATER CLEVELAND: Hebrew Academy (HAC), 1860 S. Taylor Road; Beachwood (Stone), 2463 Green Road. Rabbis Naphtali Burnstein and Aharon Dovid Lebovics. FRI. Minchah (Stone) 6:20/7:40 p.m., (HAC) 6:20 p.m.; SAT. Shacharit (Stone) 8/9 a.m. (HAC) 9 a.m., Minchah (HAC) 6 p.m., (Stone) 6:15/7:30 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:35 p.m., Havdalah 8:43 p.m.; SUN. Selichot/Shacharit (Stone) 6:55/7:40/8:10 a.m., (HAC) 6:30 a.m., Minchah 7:40 p.m.; MON. Selichot/Shacharit/Hatoras Nidarim (Stone) 6:15/7:15/8 a.m., (HAC) 6:30 a.m., Minchah 7:35 p.m.; TUES. Hashkoma (Stone) 7:45 a.m., Shacharit (Stone/HAC) 8:30 a.m., Hashkoma (Stone) 10:15 a.m., Morning service 11:15 a.m., Minchah/Tashlich (Stone) 6 p.m., Minchah (HAC) 7:15 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:30 a.m.; WED. Hashkoma (Stone) 7:45 a.m., Shacharit (Stone/HAC) 8:30 a.m., Hashkoma (Stone) 10:15 a.m., Morning service 11:15 a.m., Minchah 7:15 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:28 p.m., Havdalah 8:36 p.m.; THURS. Selichot/Shacharit (Stone) 6:05/7:20 a.m., (HAC) 6 a.m., Minchah 7:15 p.m., Ma’ariv 8:10 p.m.; FRI. Selichot/Shacharit (Stone) 6:05/7:20 a.m., (HAC) 6 a.m. 216-382-5740. office@yigc.org.
ZICHRON CHAIM: 2203 S. Green Road, Beachwood. Rabbi Moshe Garfunkel. DAILY 6 a.m., 6:45 a.m. 216-291-5000.
RECONSTRUCTIONIST
KOL HALEV (Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community): Rabbi Steve Segar. SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 9:30 a.m., Shabbat service (Zoom) 10:30 a.m.; SUN. Intergenerational apple picking 10:30 a.m., Mindful Jewish Practice (Zoom) 11:30 a.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah service (Zoom) 5 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Chodesh Tishrei walking meditation 7:30 a.m., Rosh Hashanah service (Zoom) 9 a.m., Alternative Rosh Hashanah service (Zoom) 11:15 a.m., Shofar and Tashlich 3:30 p.m.; WED. Rosh Hashanah service (Zoom) 9:15 a.m. 216-320-1498. kolhalev.net.
REFORM
AM SHALOM of Lake County: 7599 Center St., Mentor. Spiritual Director Renee Blau; Assistant Spiritual Director Elise Aitken. 440-255-1544.
ANSHE CHESED FAIRMOUNT TEMPLE: 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso; Cantor Vladimir Lapin; Associate Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum; Cantor Laureate Sarah J. Sager. FRI. Shabbat evening service (in-person/masks required, and streaming) 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 10:15 a.m.; MON. ACTY service (livestream) 6:15 p.m., Congregational service (livestream) 7:45 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah family service (livestream) 9:15 a.m., Rosh Hashanah congregational service (livestream) 10 a.m., FYP Jew Year’s Eve 7 p.m.; 216-464-1330. fairmounttemple.org.
BETH ISRAEL-The West Temple: 14308 Triskett Road, Cleveland. Rabbi Enid Lader. Alan Lettofsky, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (Zoom) 9:30 a.m., Morning service (Zoom) 11 a.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah (lifestreamed) 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah morning service (livestreamed) 10 a.m., Family service/Tashlich (South Mastick picnic area) 4 p.m. 216-941-8882. thewesttemple.com.
BETH SHALOM: 50 Division St., Hudson. Rabbi Michael Ross. MON. Rosh Hashanah services 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah services 10 a.m. 330-656-1800. tbshudson.org
B’NAI ABRAHAM-The Elyria Temple: 530 Gulf Road, Elyria. Rabbi Lauren Werber. FRI. Shabbat service 7:15 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah service (Zoom) 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah service (Zoom) 10:30 a.m. 440-366-1171. tbaelyria.org
SUBURBAN TEMPLE-KOL AMI: 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann. FRI. Shabbat service (in-person/outdoors/registration required or Zoom) 6 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah evening service (online) 8 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah morning service (online) 10 a.m., Tashlich (Green Lake) 2 p.m. 216-991-0700. suburbantemple.org.
TEMPLE EMANU EL: 4545 Brainard Road, Orange. Rabbi Steven L. Denker; Cantor David R. Malecki; Daniel A. Roberts, Rabbi Emeritus. FRI. Pre-reception (in-person, livestream and Facebook) 6 p.m., Erev Shabbat service (in-person, livestream and Facebook) 6:15 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah (in-person, livestream and Facebook) 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah morning service & Tashlich (in-person, livestream and Facebook) 10 a.m., Children’s service (Eddy’s fruit farm) 2 p.m.; WED. Rosh Hashanah morning service (in-person, livestream and Facebook) 10 a.m. 216-454-1300. teecleve.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL: 91 Springside Drive, Akron. Rabbi Josh Brown. Cantor Kathy Fromson. FRI. Online Shabbat Service 6:15 p.m.; SAT. Online Torah Study 9 a.m. 330-665-2000, templeisraelakron.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL: 432 30th Street NW, Canton. Rabbi David Komerofsky. Rabbis Emeritus Jon Adland, John H. Spitzer. FRI. Family Shabbat service (in-person and livestream) 6:15 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah service (in-person and livestream) 8 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah family service (in-person and livestream) 8:30 a.m., Rosh Hashanah morning service (in-person and livestream) 10 a.m., Tashlich (Stadium Park shelter #5) 2 p.m. 214-251-3566, templeisraelcanton.org.
TEMPLE ISRAEL NER TAMID: 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Matthew J. Eisenberg, D.D.; Frederick A. Eisenberg, D.D., Founding Rabbi Emeritus; Cantorial Soloist Rachel Eisenberg. FRI. Evening service (in-person, Facebook and YouTube streaming) 7:30 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah (in-person, Facebook and YouTube streaming) 7:30 p.m.; TUES. Rosh Hashanah morning service (in-person, Facebook and YouTube streaming) 10 a.m., Rosh Hashanah children’s service (in-person) 2:30 p.m. 440-473-5120. tintcleveland.org.
THE TEMPLE-TIFERETH ISRAEL: 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood. Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, Rabbi Yael Dadoun, Rabbi Roger C. Klein, Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo. Contact the synagogue for livestream and Zoom information. FRI. Tot Shabbat (Zoom) 10:30 a.m., Kabbalat Shabbat service (in-person or livestream) 6 p.m.; SAT. Torah study (in-person or livestream) 9:15 a.m., Adult learning (in-person, or livestream) 2:30 p.m. Selichot (in-person) 8:30 p.m.; MON. Erev Rosh Hashanah (livestream) 8 p.m., Teen Service (outdoors and livestream) 9 p.m.; TUES. Young Family service (virtual) 9 a.m., Rosh Hashanah morning service (livestream) 9:30 a.m., Renew My Soul (livestream) 11 a.m., Study session (Zoom) 1 p.m.; FRI. Tot Shabbat (Zoom) 10:30 a.m. 216-831-3233. ttti.org.
SECULAR/HUMANIST
JEWISH SECULAR COMMUNITY: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, 21600 Shaker Blvd., Shaker Heights. jewishsecularcommunity.org.
MIKVAOT
THE CHARLOTTE GOLDBERG COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Park Synagogue, 3300 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. By appointment only: 216-371-2244, ext. 135.
THE STANLEY AND ESTHER WAXMAN COMMUNITY MIKVAH: Waxman Chabad House, 2479 South Green Road, Beachwood. 216-381-3170.
