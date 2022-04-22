By now, most of us are winding down from the Passover excitement and getting ready to greet our favorite leavened foods on Saturday night.
Many of us have “chametz parties” that celebrate the end of Passover. Sephardic Jews in particular have famous Mimouna celebrations.
As a reminder, the holiday ends only after nightfall, which is exactly 9 p.m. here in Cleveland. All leavened delicacies should only be prepared after that time.
Here’s another type of celebration I grew up with.
Late in the afternoon before the holiday ends, our community gathers at someone’s home or at the synagogue with lots of matzah, wine and refreshments.
Our custom is to enjoy four more cups of wine over a meal including matzah. Yes, you heard that right. Four more cups. It quickly becomes a large, boisterous, uplifting gathering, almost like the seder night. We call it the Feast of Moshiach.
Talking about the Messiah is actually very apropos to close out Passover.
If you look closely in the story, you’ll notice that celebrating Passover is not so much about freedom from oppression, as it is about the freedom to be G-d’s people.
Moses knew it all along. He was told as such during his fateful meeting at the burning bush, “You will serve G-d on this very mountain.”
You see this in the demands Moses makes of Pharoah, “Send my nation, so that they should serve me.”
Passover reminds us that we are truly free when we act as a light unto the nations. We actualize the entire purpose of Passover when we work toward its culmination – a more G-dly era.
Before each cup at the Feast of Moshiach, we wish each other a l’chaim, and strengthen our commitment to make the miracles of Passover really count.
We remind ourselves of the special manual, the Torah and all the detailed missions, the mitzvot, we use to be G-d’s ambassadors in this very special mission, and resolve to use them fully.
May we merit to see the blessing of the Messianic era speedily in our days.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.