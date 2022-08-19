In Jewish law, there is a blessing for all occasions. There is a blessing to be recited before eating and one for after eating. There are blessings to be recited before performing many mitzvos, and a blessing for after using the restroom. There are blessings thanking G-d for our eyesight, for our clothing, upon experiencing wonders of nature and more.
Whereas most of these blessings were enacted by the rabbis in the pre-Talmudic era, the blessing recited after eating bread, or bentching, is a Torah obligation, as it states in this week’s portion: You shall eat and be satisfied and bless the L-rd your G-d for the wonderful Land He has given you (Deuteronmy 8:10). It is interesting to note that the Torah’s obligation to recite the blessing is only upon completing a meal and not before eating. Why should that be so? It would seem that one would turn to G-d more when he is hungry than when he is satiated.
Perhaps the question itself provides the answer. It is unnecessary to obligate a prayer for when one is in need. As the adage goes: There is no atheist in a foxhole. When a person is hungry he will naturally turn to G-d. After he has satisfied his hunger, however, he is apt to forget G-d’s kindness. Scripture alludes to this not uncommon phenomenon: Yeshurun became fat and kicked … he deserted G-d his maker (Deuteronmy 32:15).
Have you ever noticed how airports and hospitals all have prayer chapels, whereas hotels and resort complexes do not? What is the difference? In airports and hospitals people face their mortality; they fear losing their safety and good health. In resorts and hotels people are enjoying themselves and all their fears and concerns are conveniently forgotten.
Similarly, the poorer neighborhoods seem to have far more houses of worship dotting their streets than the sprawling wealthier areas. G-d plays a greater role in the lives of people in need.
By obligating the blessing after the meal, the Torah is teaching us that we must never forget the source of all the good in our lives. Precisely after we have eaten our fill and we experience satisfaction, that is when we are obligated to pause and reflect on our good fortune and thank the Almighty for His many gifts.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum is co-founder of Jewish Learning Connection based at Waxman Torah Center in University Heights.