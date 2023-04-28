This week, our Jewish calendar presents us with another “doubleheader” in the cycle of the Torah. Last week, we also witnessed a pairing of two portions. There are seven occasions, depending on how many Sabbaths falls within a Jewish calendar year, when we might have a combined or double Torah portion. Before you read any further, close your eyes and see how many you can name. In my opinion, this is more challenging than remembering our 50 state capitals. OK. Ready? The seven pairs of designated parshiyot read either as two individual portions or combined are:
• Vayakhel-Pekudei
• Tazria-Metzora
• Acharei Mot-Kedoshim
• Behar-Bechukotai
• Chukat-Balak (only in the Diaspora if Shavuot day 2 falls on Shabbat)
• Mattot-Massei
• Nitzavim-Vayelech
This Shabbat, we have the combined portions of Acharei Mot and Kedoshim. As is true in most of the book of Leviticus, both of these portions share details of what we believe happened in the mishkan, the portable tabernacle. Today, I have chosen to focus on the latter of these two portions, Kedoshim, which means “holy” or “holy ones.”
There 613 commandments in the Torah. In Kedoshim, we are introduced to 51 of these commandments, 13 positive commandments and 38 negative commandments. Among these positive commandments, we are told to revere or honor our parents, respects the elders of our community, to keep the Sabbath, and at harvest time, to leave a section of our grapes or other produce for the poor to glean.
We are commanded to conduct our business with integrity and honesty as Verse 36 states, “You shall have an honest balance and honest weights.”
Within the 38 negative commandments, or the “don’t ever do this” commands, we are told not to pursue idolatry or superstition, not to mate two different animal species, not to eat or drink excessively, not to engage in lashon hara, gossip of any type, and not to place a stumbling block before the blind, that is, do not knowingly cause another person harm or set them up for failure.
This world of ours, one filled with antisemitism, racism, homophobia and other senseless hatred, needs to be reacquainted with Chapter 19, Verses 33 and 34, where we are commanded, “When strangers reside with you in your land, you shall not wrong them. The strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love each one as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”
Let the words and commandments found in this week’s Torah portion resonate within our souls and continue to guide us as we navigate through each and every day.
Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo is cantor at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.