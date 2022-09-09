“This is a wonderful day. I have never seen this one before,” the great civil rights activist and author, Maya Angelou, would say.
Gratitude is everything. When we’re able to be grateful and see the blessings we have every day, we give ourselves a chance to live a more wholesome, meaningful life. As the saying goes, “Gratitude is riches. Entitlement is poverty.”
The Jewish prayer book begins with an expression of thanks that we are supposed to recite immediately upon waking up every morning the Modeh Ani:
“I offer thanks to You, living and eternal King, for You have mercifully restored my soul within me; Your faithfulness is great.”
Having these as our first utterances of the day can impact the rest of the day and set the tone as cheerful and optimistic.
In this week’s Torah portion, we read: “Observe and do whatever issues from your lips.” (Deuteronmy 23:24) If we keep these first words from our lips in the morning, observe them and preserve them throughout the day, our gratefulness to G‑d will influence our attitudes and conduct throughout the day, infusing them with joy, and spreading it to everyone in our surroundings.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.