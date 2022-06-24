In the book, “The Gentle Weapon,” there is a prayerful plea from Rebbe Nachman of Bratslav: “Loving God of truth, my vision is distorted. I want to see clearly, but my heart leads me through twisted, convoluted paths of misunderstood impressions. Straighten those paths so I can strengthen myself in the conviction of my beliefs.”
Consider the meaning of Rebbe Nachman’s words. A yearning for God’s help in guiding human paths to be less convoluted is followed by a pledge to do one’s part to strengthen internal convictions and beliefs. Why is the prayer offered? Because human vision has become distorted.
Vision is a central theme in this week’s Torah portion. First, we read what occurred when scouts were sent to traverse Canaan on a reconnaissance mission. They were to look carefully at the land, see its inhabitants and give clear-eyed answers about what the Israelites would encounter. However, the majority report of the scouts contained distorted visions and frightening premonitions. All but two of the scouts reported internally seeing themselves as poorly prepared for what awaited in Canaan.
The next section of our portion focus on a strikingly different vision. Numbers 15:38-39 explains the commandment to place tzitzit, or fringes, on the corners of one’s clothing. We are to look at such fringes to remind us of the values by which we are to live. Why place this passage about looking toward our fringes right after the narrative about the failed vision of the majority of the scouts? Perhaps the composers of the Torah wanted us to distinguish between the unvarnished data our eyes record and higher visions that can strengthen our conviction to surmount obstacles lying ahead.
Tumult arises when the different groups of scouts offer contrasting accounts of what they see. This echoes Rebbe Nachman’s prayer that “twisted, convoluted paths of misunderstood impressions” no longer obfuscate his vision. For he need have looked no further than the corners of his tallit to see fringed reminders of God “straightening” his path when he’d feel despair.
Contemporary Rabbi Alan Cook in the 2006 book, “Voices of Torah,” further comments on vision as a central theme to this portion. He describes tzitzit as reminders of the “kindness God showed to us in redeeming us out of Egypt” and further explains, “We can go through our lives with blinders before our eyes, refusing to bear witness to God’s graciousness…or we can open eyes that have previously been blind and proclaim, ‘Ashreinu. How greatly we have been blessed.’”
Indeed, I say Ashreinu, we have been blessed.
Robert A. Nosanchuk is senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. He is on sabbatical until Rosh Hashanah.