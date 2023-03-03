According to Jewish mysticism, when God divided dark from light during creation, light could be seen from one end of the world to the other. The mystics also proposed that God hid some of this initial brilliance away, only to be released in the eventual coming of the messiah. In Judaism, light holds an elevated status. Light is symbolic of all that is good, safe, whole, holy and just. Yet, according to this tradition, some of the most sacred light remains hidden from us.
Dating back to ancient times, light played an ever-present role in Jewish places of worship. Parsha Tetzaveh contains the final instructions for building the Mishkan (the Tabernacle). God commands Moses to instruct the people to make olive oil for a perpetual light, a ner tamid, for the tent of meeting. What follows is an enormous amount of detail about the priests’ vestments. However the first two p’sukim, those concerning the perpetual light, stand out. In these verses, God directs Moses, saying, “You, yourself will command the children of Israel to bring you pure oil of pounded olives, for lighting, to rise up continually.” (Exodus 27:20)
Israeli Torah scholar Nehama Leibowitz argues that the wording of this verse emphasizes the light’s significance. In similar places where God commands Moses with the verb l’daber – “to speak,” to the children of Israel. Here, God uses the precise verb l’tzavot – “to command,” as the instruction to Moses. According to Midrashic commentaries on Leviticus this added emphasis means that the commandment, like the light itself, is perpetual - binding back then, true now, and for the future. (Nehama Leibowitz, “Studies in Shmot,” Jerusalem: The World Zionist Organization, 1982) Rabbi Ibn Ezra agrees and adds that this eternal commandment is not particular to Moses, but rather, universal – it is upon the congregation. We are all obligated to provide the oil to lift the light. (Abraham ben Meir Ibn Ezra, Commentary on the Pentateuch, trans. H. Norman Strickman & Arthur M. Silver, New York, NY: Menorah Publishing Co.)
It is fitting that light, the ner tamid (an eternal, sacred light) is one of the few items from the Mishkan remaining in our sanctuaries today. While other aspects of the biblical worship were managed by the priests, the ner tamid required continual contribution by all participants of the community. Each and every person was required to beat the olives and make pure oil themselves. Intentional gathering brings forth God’s light when each person contributes their purest self.
Whether to places of worship, study, social service, justice or belonging when we fully show up and dedicate our time, talent and resources, our community accomplishes wondrous feats. We change lives, we educate generations, we provide shelter, we end suffering and inequality, and so much more. Through each earnest human contribution a bit more of God’s light enters our world.
Rabbi Dan Utley is director of Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise in Claridon Township.