Do you think you could benefit from a mentor? Would it help you navigate life better?
Someone who is nonjudgmental. Someone who knows you well enough to give support, encouragement and advice in making your way through life.
When people think about a mentor, a coach sometimes comes to mind. They are, however, not the same.
Coaching can be short term, while mentoring is long term. Coaching is more professional, and mentoring is more personal.
Many find it very beneficial. It comes in all shapes and sizes – and with different price tags. There is the well-known life coach, but you can also find business coaches, executive coaches, leadership coaches and health coaches.
With the estimated market size expected to reach $20 billion by 2022, the coaching industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world, with increasingly more organizations and individuals using coaching services.
“Pirkei Avot,” the book of Mishna commonly called “Ethics of our Fathers,” is traditionally learned on the long Shabbat afternoons during the summer months. There is a well-known Mishna: “Yeshua ben Perachiah omer, aseh lecha rav, u’kneh lecha chaver, v’hevey dan et kol ha’adam l’chaf zchut. Make for yourself a mentor and acquire for yourself a friend, and let it be such that you always judge each person in a meritful manner.”
Much can be derived from this very simple, yet profound message. The Lubavitcher Rebbe back in 1986 started an initiative that everyone should implement this, and have a mentor. In every part of life, whether it’s physical, spiritual or emotional, we need someone to talk with and discuss. This can be a rabbi, community leader, colleague – or just a friend that we really trust.
If you’d just think for a moment, I’m sure you’d know just who that person is for you.
We get very comfortable with ourselves, giving ourselves the benefit of the doubt a little too often. We can be either too hard on ourselves or the opposite, being very lax in the way we play at life. We need someone from the outside. There is a great Yiddish saying: “A gast for a vaile, zet of a mile.” Loosely translated: “A visitor who comes for even a short time, sees everything.” Letting a fresh and trusted pair of eyes take a peek at what’s going on in our life is sure to bring new perspective, and ultimately room for growth.
So, let’s jump on board this initiative. While it might be trendy to have a coach. We should make sure to seek a personal mentor, and reap the benefits.
Rabbi Yossi Greenberg is the campus rabbi at Miami University in Oxford. Along with his wife, Mushka, they founded Chabad of Oxford in 2013.