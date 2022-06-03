Our portion chronicles the Israelites’ journey into the wilderness. But very early on it details a long list of names. The census is beautiful because it is in the Torah. But listening to it is also tedious, like hearing names read out of a phone book. Why would the composers of the Torah, often so terse, list so many names in detail? The medieval rabbinical commentator Rashi answers by saying God recites our names out of dearness. God loves them! This speaks to the power of naming aloud those who’ve contributed to our unfolding life stories.
Consider how on a clear evening you might orient a walk outside by watching the stars above you. Just seeing the constellations brings you perspective. The light they shed reminds you where you are. Similarly, God counts our ancestors names aloud, for we are as precious to God as a sky full of stars.
This imagery makes me reflect on several people here in Cleveland from whom I’ve drawn insight and hope since my 2009 appointment as a rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. I’ve needed help to manage through dark times. My spouse and children could each join me in naming aloud those who’ve become a sustaining presence. They shine light for us. This is especially true of my rabbinical and cantorial teammates. These teachers inspire me. I confide in them. They are to me a sky full of stars. What a blessing it is to say it out loud when people have impacted us for the better.
Part of me is afraid to speak of this gratitude too loud. I seem to whisper my joy in having found friends who support me with compassion. But another part of me channels this Torah portion’s sense of the worth of humanity, and that makes me want to shout from the rooftops the names of those most dear to me. But whether appreciation is expressed in a gentle whisper or an outright shout-out, the idea is the same. Judaism invests infinite worth in the people who accompany us on our path. Just like the names counted out loud as this Book of Torah begins, there is kedushah (“holiness”) to be found in speaking such names at every volume on the dial. May we all be blessed with the holiness and light that good friends bring into our lives.
Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk is senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth.