How do we respond when our loved ones are struggling? This seems like an easy question to answer. When a family member, friend, colleague, community member or peer asks for specific help, the vast majority of us will happily step up to respond (as long as the ask is within our means, of course).
This social contract has been rock solid for millennia – Exodus 22:22 leads the way: I will heed their outcry as soon as they cry out. Knowing how long held the concept of caring for one another is for Judaism it is no surprise that our community here in Cleveland has the quantity and quality of communal institutions that help those in need. However, the social contract that we find in this section of Torah is counter-intuitive to the way many of our institutions were set up.
Many of us have felt the importance of our community’s presence. When a parent, partner or friend dies it is our loved ones who stand by us. When making ends meet is a struggle we share our troubles first with family and friends. When we battle with mental illness and physical disease it is our closest confidants and family that first notice our pain and help open up pathways to the treatment we need. If we think back to many of our personal journeys through hard times, both big and small, we find that the first engagement toward the help we need “simply” shows up.
The details of Torah’s social contract laid out in Exodus 22 are important – you shall not wrong nor oppress a stranger … You shall not ill-treat any widow or orphan … If you lend money to My people, to the poor among you, do not act toward them as a creditor. But we must remember Verse 22, which teaches us that Torah’s social contract requires us to cry out.
When you feel like the oppressed stranger, stand up and speak out. When you become a widow or orphan, please, set aside your fear of being a burden and allow your community to help you create the space to mourn. Cry out for help if you are struggling because of debt. When you ask for assistance, you can look back upon millennia of experiences to know that your community will heed your call.
This Shabbat, take your day of rest and renewal to listen to yourself and your community. What are the calls for assistance that you need personally? Is there a cry out for help for our community? If so, we will heed your call.
Rabbi Chase Foster is rabbi for engagement and learning at jHUB Cleveland.