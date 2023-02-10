What do I do when I see someone is in over their head? This is a question so many of us, me included, ask at life’s important moments. It doesn’t take a rabbi or a scholar to see the societal trends that are in conversation with this question: the great resignation, the preponderance of apps helping us practice deceleration and mindfulness, and studies showing 50-plus percent of adults ages 18 to 49 experienced loneliness, anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many feel stretched to the breaking point (or beyond) and our world is in the process of reorienting to combat these issues.
Luckily, we can witness a similar moment of personal and communal reorientation for Moses as he led the Israelites. In this week’s portion, Exodus 18:13, we read: “Moses sat as magistrate among the people, while the people stood about Moses from morning until evening.” The 14th/15th century Italian commentator Sforno astutely surmised that the people were “waiting till (Moses) would find time to address their individual problems after he had finished dealing with the collective problems pertaining to the whole community ...” By the time Moses dealt with communal issues he wasn’t assisting others, and he certainly wasn’t caring for himself nor his family. Moses was in over his head and experiencing the loneliness and anxiety that comes with burdens as great as his.
Luckily for Moses his father-in-law, Yitro, noticed. Exodus 18 continues: “When (Yitro) saw how much he had to do for the people, he said … ‘The thing you are doing is not right; you will surely wear yourself out, and these people as well. For the task is too heavy for you; you cannot do it alone. Now listen to me. I will give you counsel, and God be with you!’” Yitro went beyond acknowledging Moses’ struggles. He gave of his time and experience to mentor Moses, enabling Moses’ success.
We all need to emulate Yitro in our lives. We need to be mentors and loved ones who notice when something isn’t quite right. We need to be a friend using our experience to encourage loved ones to find professional help, a supervisor caring for someone both as an employee and a person, and a parent-in-law offering counsel because their success is our success too. Yitro didn’t wait for Moses to ask for help, and we shouldn’t wait when we see someone struggling.
As people mature we better understand the sanctity of life and time, and so we yearn to experience more. Paradoxically, it becomes more difficult to better savor each moment. When this paradox overburdens and we see a loved one struggling, we need to muster the courage and the compassion to make sure our community is okay. And when it is our turn to feel overburdened our community will pay back in care and kindness exponentially.
Rabbi Chase Foster is rabbi for engagement and learning at jHUB Cleveland.