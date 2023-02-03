When times are hard how do you respond? This question of personal resilience, our ability to withstand and overcome difficulties, is a lifelong journey of utmost importance. When struggles appear in our lives, finding answers that best sustain us isn’t easy, especially when our struggles mirror big, societal pains. But the Jewish people are not new to communal crises. We find in parsha Beshalach a series of emergencies that offer us nourishment for tough times.
Immediately after crossing the Sea of Reeds, the Israelites entered the wilderness, an unfamiliar place, and found that there was limited water (twice), limited food and new foes. Each moment was an existential crisis for Moses and the entire community. Spoiler alert, we are still here. But how we survived offers four different methods worth exploring:
The “Simple” Method: Their first waterless moment showed a straight-forward, natural remedy can be enough. Our people survived because a simple wooden piece soaked in the bitter waters and turned them sweet. A joke I learned in engineering school is: “If it ain’t broke, it’s not complicated enough.” In reality, simple answers usually outdo complex responses.
The “Essential” Method: The Israelites found themselves foodless, began to k’vetch and Moses acted on God’s plan for bread to rain from the sky. Divine magic is always welcome, but the Israelites had to learn individual restraint. By only doing what was needed, our people found a method “to endure throughout the ages” (Exodus 16:32).
The “Transformation” Method: Again parched, Moses was so worried that he believed the Israelites may stone him. But in a ritual act of poetic justice, Moses and the Elders went before the people and struck the rock with Moses’ staff. Instantly, Moses transformed his existential fear of stoning to cause a stone to sustain life. This act of turning fear into purpose is one that I envy to this day.
The “Community” Method: Finally, our people encountered the infamous Amalekites. Joshua led the troops; Moses oversaw from a nearby hill. Whenever Moses’ staff was raised, Israel prevailed. Whenever the staff lowered, Amalek prevailed. Moses did not have the strength to sustain on his own, so he called on his family and friend, Aaron and Hur, to create a support structure. This support allowed the Israelites to succeed.
When times are hard how do you respond? Maybe you have a story, like Moses, where you found hope in simplicity over complexity, abandoned the extraneous to focus on needs, transformed your fears into strengths, or leaned on family and friends to endure. On this Shabbat, take some time to share with your community how you all can build resiliency together.
Rabbi Chase Foster is rabbi for engagement and learning at jHUB Cleveland.