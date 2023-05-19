Knock knock, Moses is at the door.
Imagine your family is sitting at the dinner table when there is a knock at the door; it’s the president of the United States, coming to take the national census.
Census work is typically carried out by support-staff, not a national figure. “Take the sum of all the congregation of the children of Israel” G-d tells Moses in the beginning of this week’s parsha, tasking Moses himself in the menial chore of counting the Jewish people. Is this not a case of misappropriated talent?
The purpose of this count was to take stock of “all who are fit to go out to the army in Israel”; G-d was building His army of fighters should it be necessary to use force to conquer the Holy Land. Why now?
The book of Numbers follows the Jewish people from Sinai to the Holy Land. This journey through the desert will be their first taste of the “real world.” The desert, barren and parched, suggests the idea of emptiness, a world barren of G-d consciousness and parched of the Torah’s waters. The desert wasteland is a huge step away from witnessing G-dliness with our own eyes at Sinai. The journey will be a true test of the Jews’ resolve to acclimate to the harsh conditions, fill the world with good, and make the desert bloom. This was the time to draft them into a formal army, conscripting them to the task of taking on the world’s challenges.
The census then was no formality. G-d knows exactly how many we are without any calculations. Counting serves as a method of revealing the invaluable worth of every single Jew. Every individual, simple or great, is counted as one in G-d’s army, for by virtue of the soul we all contain we are equally indispensable. The count is an expression of G-d’s love for each of us, His way of showing that we all matter. Who better suited than Moses himself to carry out this mission of love and uncover the treasure that is the soul of every Jew?
Moses personally visiting each home to record the number of inhabitants and similar trivial census data also highlights the significance of a Jewish home in the eyes of G-d. Nothing is inconsequential under the roof of a Jewish home. Taking stock of the mundane is not menial, because everything that occurs within our walls is sacred. Thus Moses himself reports to G-d on the beauty of the tents of Jacob, even the seemingly insignificant details.
