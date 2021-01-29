Finally out of Egypt, the Israelites are understandably dismayed to see Pharaoh in hot pursuit. Trapped between the Egyptians and the sea, they cry out to God and challenge Moshe; Moshe responds with steadfast faith and determined leadership, reassuring his people that God will save them.
Moshe’s response seems perfect to me, yet God scolds, “Why do you cry out to Me? Speak to the children of Israel and move on.” (Exodus 14:15).
Two questions arise from this verse: One, the narrative only said the people cried out, not that Moshe did; and two, if he had, would that be wrong? Why shouldn’t the leader of a people in a dangerous situation pray for help? If anything, it seems like the rebuke should have been the opposite: Moshe, you forgot to pray.
Some commentators infer Moshe must in fact have prayed, even though the text didn’t mention it. Ibn Ezra, however, says that doesn’t make sense: God had warned Moshe this would happen and He would save them, so why would Moshe need to pray? Instead, Ezra suggests God ascribes the people’s prayer (mentioned in Verse 10) to Moshe, “for he corresponds to all Israel.” Ezra’s answer to the first question offers an intriguing insight into communal leadership and responsibility. Does he address the second question?
Ezra seems to assume that confidence in a positive outcome (perhaps specifically when that confidence stems from direct divine communication) obviates the need for prayer. This is why he can’t accept that Moshe himself cried out, and perhaps it is also why God criticizes those who did, for whom Moshe is responsible: How could he have let their faith get so low?
Others disagree with Ezra’s assumption. The Netziv, for instance, is certain Moshe did pray despite knowing how it would turn out. He suggests the appropriateness of prayer when confident of God’s help depends on the context. When a battle is waged through natural means, even with miraculous assistance, prayer is necessary because even the victors might suffer loss; casualties are natural. Despite one’s confidence in the overall outcome, there are always details to pray for. Moshe’s mistake, says the Netziv, was in thinking the showdown at the sea would involve any natural element at all; perhaps God wasn’t rebuking but explaining, letting Moshe know He would handle the whole battle Himself.
Absent such direct divine disclosure of total miracle, we are left with the default message behind Moshe’s prayer: that however confident we think we are, it is always worth praying.
Sarah Rudolph of University Heights is a writer and editor, Jewish educator and director of TorahTutors.org, editor-at-large for Deracheha: Women and Mitzvot and learns online with students all over the world through WebYeshiva.org.