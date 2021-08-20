It’s happened to me. It’s likely happened to you. You might have been in the mall, in the park or taking a walk when you saw something lying on the floor. It could have been a sweater, cell phone or glove. When this happens we immediately struggle internally, as if there really were an angel and devil on our shoulders campaigning for how we should react. “You should really try to find the owner and return this lost object. They are probably really upset right now.” “No way. You don’t have time to deal with this now. You are so busy with important things.”
Parshat Ki Tetze teaches us about how we ought to deal with finding lost objects. The few verses addressing this topic conclude with (Devarim 22:3), “Lo tuchal l’hitalem.” If you see a lost object, “You are not able to ignore it.” At face value, we are being told that we are not allowed to turn away from a person’s animal or object that is lost. When we have that internal debate with the proverbial angel and demon, we are instructed to listen to the angel.
But Rabbi Moshe Alshich noted that the language here is unique. Instead of being told not to ignore such items, we are actually instructed to get to a point where we are not even able to ignore the lost object. Our mindset should be that we care so deeply for others that we don’t even have the ability to ignore a lost object we find. Our responsibility is to transform how we see others, how we care for others, so that when we find an item, there is no debate about how we should react. We shouldn’t even have the capacity to ignore it because of how we view and relate to those around us.
What a powerful message. Viewing those around us as part of our community has become more challenging. It is far too easy for us to become aware of tragedies that take place – in our neighborhoods, or even overseas – and turn a blind eye. This verse teaches us that we should be striving to feel a sense of community and kinship with others, so much so that we are not able to ignore someone’s missing item. More broadly, we are instructed to possess a mindset where our actions toward others aren’t prescribed by the Torah, but are natural outcomes of how we view others; they become our instincts. That is certainly worth striving for.
