This week’s Torah portion recounts a violent story of the Israelites’ wanderings in the wilderness more than 3,000 years ago. A neighboring tribe called the Midianites leads the Jewish people to idol worship and immorality as a great plague erupts in the Israelite camp.
Pinchas, a young priest and grandson of Aaron, picks up a spear and takes G-d’s law into his hands. Pinchas stops the uprising by ramming that spear through the prime instigators, killing the Israelite leader and his Midianite partner. Through violent and bloody means, Pinchas brought peace to the people of Israel and the Torah rewards him with a covenant of peace, “briti shalom.”
The word peace, “shalom,” is written in a very odd manner. The Hebrew letter “vav” in shalom is written incomplete, with a separation in the middle, an open space or break in the middle of the letter. For centuries, rabbis have debated the meaning of this broken vav in the word for peace. Many commentators suggest that it teaches that any peace or covenant achieved through violence is inherently flawed and broken. They cite the example that King David, known as a bloody warrior, was not permitted to build G-d’s Holy Temple. They argue the letter vav has the appearance of a spear and the broken letter emphasizes that violence is not the ideal way to bring peace.
Others suggest the broken vav is meant to be read as it appears like a different letter, the letter “yod.” This spells out a new word “shalem” meaning wholeness. These rabbis argue there are times when violence and bloodshed are necessary to achieve peace. There is a recognition that peace is fragile and requires great effort and even sacrifice. Sometimes to reach peace, one must engage in war. In fact, Jewish law considers a defensive war a mitzvah when Israel is under attack.
The letter “vav” is considered in Hebrew as a connecting letter. The empty space between this uniquely written vav teaches that true peace requires cooperation from all sides to bridge the gap and that no one truly wants war and bloodshed. It is always understood that peace is the ultimate goal, even if it is an imperfect peace.
Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria is a rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.