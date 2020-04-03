The beginning of the Passover seder starts with an Aramaic paragraph: “Ha Lachma Anya, this (matzah) is the bread of poverty that our ancestors ate in Egypt.” In it, we announce, “All who are hungry, come and eat; all who need, come and make Pesach.”
Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik remarks “all who are hungry” is easily understood in its literal sense. But what do we make of this addition inviting the needy?
That he teaches, is an invite to those who are in need of “friendship and companionship.” Even those who are not poor in the literal sense, may be paupers in a social, emotional, or psychological sense. They too, are welcome to the seder.
Perhaps this is one reason the seder has become one of the most celebrated events on the Jewish calendar. And it is one – but not this yeart – where we truly gather together. No matter the commitment to Jewish life of the individual, they are likely to be at a seder. Also, no matter the family dynamics, different family members, friends, and neighbors will be found together at the same table.
Where does this come from?
It may come from the story of the Exodus itself. The Jews in Egypt, as slaves to Pharaoh, were in it together. The midwives risked their lives to save children. Miriam, the sister of Moses, hid near the riverbank to make sure he was safe. Batya, the Egyptian princess, defied her father to rescue and raise a Jew. Moses goes out of the safety and splendor of the palace to witness the affliction, to help build the daily quota and to defend a slave being beaten by his taskmaster.
The people watched out for one another, protected each other and shared in the burdens of their neighbors.
That is where the chutzpah to call out “all who are needy” – during pogroms and persecution, under Tsarist rule, in Nazi ghettos and death camps, and behind the Iron Curtain, among other dark times and dangerous places – comes from.
This year, almost all of us will “seder alone.” We can still confidently say “all who are needy” if we continue to help others with whatever need they have. And on this Pesach, the needs of so many are many.
May we live up to the needs of our time. #InThisTogetherOhio.
Howie Beigelman is the executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities in Columbus.