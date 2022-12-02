It’s fairly well known in the Jewish world that our tradition places a very high value on asking good questions. What is perhaps a bit less well known is that studying the text of the Torah is the quintessential example of a question-generating activity in Jewish life.
Even though a d’var Torah typically emphasizes answering a particular question that gets raised in the text, and/or solving a problem that’s embedded in it, the original question does not disappear, simply because one, or even several answers have been put forward. The presence of textual irregularities which generate such questions and the need for discussion is not the exception in the context of the Torah; rather it’s part and parcel of the text, and woven in at a very deep level. It’s what makes Torah study so engaging and generative, even over the course of a lifetime.
My intention over the next several weeks is to highlight one or two of the myriad questions that have arisen in our people’s collective history of studying that particular Torah portion, and to try and unpack the concerns or insights that generated the question, rather than taking a more typical approach of sharing some of the answers that the question has generated.
This week’s Torah portion, Vayetze, picks up with Jacob leaving his home in Canaan in order to escape from the rage of his brother, Esau, whose blessing Jacob had just tricked their father into giving him. Encouraged by his parents, he is heading to visit his mother’s family in Haran and he famously stops for the night in the wilderness and proceeds to have a dream of a ladder connecting heaven and earth with angels ascending and descending on it. There are many wonderful questions that emerge from this particular scene in the Torah portion.
The ancient rabbis were very skilled close readers of text and they often noticed when there were aspects of a story or a law that didn’t fit in an obvious way with what we might normally expect, and so called out for interpretation. In this particular scene, in Genesis Chapter 28, Verse 12, the phrase, “Angels ascending and descending” is one that grabs many readers’ attention, due to the reversal of the expected directional order of the angels’ movement; the assumption being that the “home base” of angels would be “in heaven” such that the text “should” have said they were “descending and ascending.”
To my mind, this textual irregularity challenges the commonly held belief about the distinction between the spiritual and material dimensions of the world. Within our tradition there are many different takes on that issue; everything from a radical separation between the two to their complete integration with one another. I invite you to give some thought to where you come down on that question.
Rabbi Steve Segar is spiritual leader of Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community, in Pepper Pike.