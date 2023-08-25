This week, all the students are moving into the dorms here at Case Western Reserve University.
Chances are you have a family member or friend who’s starting their new school year right around now.
It’s a serious transition, and everyone has advice for the students.
We had a dear family friend named Mendel Futerfas, who was imprisoned in the 1950s in Siberia for “counter-revolutionary activities”. He was a religious and community activist, and of course that was too much for the communist government.
One of his fellow inmates claimed to be a tightrope walker, and one day, he tied up a rope and everybody got ready to enjoy the entertainment.
They watched in awe as he climbed on the rope, stabilized himself and started walking. They cheered and gave him a round of applause.
All was well until he got to the end of the rope and tried a delicate move. He was going to turn around on the rope and then walk back.
As he deftly turned, he lost his balance. He just about fell off the rope, and a gasp escaped from the crowd.
After what felt like an eternity, he regained his balance and started the successful return trip.
Reb Mendel was fascinated and begged him to explain his technique.
He said, “When I’m up on the tightrope, I have one objective: To reach the end of the rope. I’m fixated on my goal. The only way I can succeed is if I place boundaries around my thoughts. I need to banish all fear and distraction. It is hard work, but when I succeed, I have no problem progressing confidently to my goal.
“My biggest challenge is during the transition. When I turn around, I must take my eyes off my current goal to focus on another goal. I lose sight. Yet I know that as soon as I gain focus again, I will be able to proceed and reach the end safely.”
In our Parsha, we read, “When you build a new house, you shall make a guard rail for your roof ... so that the one who falls should (not) fall from it” (Ki Tetzei 22:8).
Whenever we engage in a brand new experience, it’s a transitional moment and our life is shaky. It’s easy to fall.
If you look closely, the Torah even uses those words, “the one who falls.”
The solution is simple. Make a guard rail. Figure out what will distract you and set boundaries so you stay in your lane.
When you are fixated on your goals, nothing can knock you off your rope.
You will proceed confidently and reach your target successfully.
My advice to the Jewish students is to remember their purpose as a college student – to be a proud to Jew, making our world a G-dly place.
When this objective is the only one in focus, they will make all the right choices no matter what challenges come their way.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with his wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.