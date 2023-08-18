So much of our lives, we seem to be living for others. For our boss, for our parents, for our kids and for our clients. It is easy to lose sight of ourselves and experience burnout.
The king of a country is the ultimate public servant. He must lead thoughtfully, care for his subjects and provide for their every need.
What can be done to protect a king from burnout?
In our parsha Moshe instructs the Jewish people, “When you come to the land that the L-rd, your G-d, is giving you. ... and you say, ‘I will set a king over myself, like all the nations around me.’” (Shoftim 17:14)
“... He may not acquire many horses for himself. ... And he shall not take many wives for himself, and his heart must not turn away, and he shall not acquire much silver and gold for himself.” (Shoftim 17:16-17)
The Jewish king is not to accumulate wealth, not to wield power and not to show off. If he is consumed with himself, he will destroy his soul and the country together.
What then is his purpose?
Moshe continues, “And it will be, when he sits upon his royal throne, that he shall write for himself two copies of this Torah. ...
“And it shall be with him, and he shall read it all the days of his life, so that he may learn to fear the L-rd, his G-d, to keep all the words of this Torah and these statutes, to perform them.
“So that his heart will not be haughty over his brothers, and so that he will not turn away from the commandment, either to the right or to the left, in order that he may prolong [his] days in his kingdom, he and his sons, among Israel.” (Shoftim 17:18-20)
Moshe sees the Jewish king as a humble servant, who’s mind and heart are permanently open to Hashem and His Torah.
When the king is truly connected to a higher power, he is much more powerful than he could ever be on his own.
He will be truly fearless. Mighty with Hashem’s might. Deeply honored by Hashem’s trust, and genuinely humble about his role.
He is the model for the Jewish people, providing them a living example of how to live as a Jew.
Despite our many responsibilities, in many ways, we are all kings – we have control over our lives, our destiny and our resources.
When we open our hearts to Hashem and His purpose for us, we will become much bigger than ourselves. We will practice both our business affairs and our Judaism proudly, fearlessly, honestly and humbly.
We will give generously of our time and resources that Hashem has provided us. And we will feel honored to do so.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with his wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.