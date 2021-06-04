“Me time” or “us time”?
Are there times in life that you just want to be alone? Have some “me time”?
Maimonides in his code of ethics writes “a human is by nature a social being.” We all crave the company of others. But we still have the need to take some time alone; to take stock of our lives and strategize toward a better future.
The Jewish way has always been to bolster our sense of community. And at the center of that community stands the synagogue, where we gather to pray, to celebrate and to just be together.
Interestingly enough, the concept of communal prayer, the minyan, is first found in this week’s Torah portion. Moses sent 12 spies to scout out the Promised Land, and 10 of them came back with poor reports. G-d was upset, and He said to Moses, “Till when will this evil congregation continue with their slanderous behaviour,” tangentially teaching us that 10 people constitute a “congregation.”
In the millenia since, Jews have gathered to pray together in a quorum, praying in unison to thank G-d for the good times, and to pray for better in times of distress.
Some Jews frequent the synagogue three times a day, others make it only on the weekends. But everyone shows up at least once a year: on Yom Kippur.
How ironic. Wouldn’t the “Day of Atonement” call for personal introspection? A little stocktaking. Thinking through our misdeeds over the past year and how to do better in the year to come. Yet that’s the day we all choose to join our friends and family in the synagogue.
This speaks so well to the power of community and the Jewish way of teshuva – repentance. None of us can go it alone. We need to be there for one another even in moments as “private” as our personal journey back to G-d on Yom Kippur.
Even in a practical sense, having a friend can be quite helpful, offering an objective opinion as to where we may have gone wrong and what areas of our lives need fixing.
No human is an island entirely of itself. We will always be there for one another.
That’s the Jewish way.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.