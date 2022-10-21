This week we read the story of the creation of the universe. Genesis contains not one but two stories about this creation, and to make matters even more confusing, these two accounts are not only different, but mutually exclusive!
The first is Genesis 1:1–2:3,– the familiar story of the creation of the world in seven days. On each of the first three days, G-d divides one thing from something else: darkness from light, the “waters above” from the “waters below,” and the sea from the land. On each of the next three days the divided part is filled in. The sun, moon and stars fill in the light and dark; the seas and skies are filled with fish and birds; on day six the land is filled with animals, and eventually a single dual-gendered human being. On Day Seven, G-d rests, creating Shabbat.
But the second story, from Genesis 2:4–2:25 is radically different. Neither discrete days, nor a notion of the Sabbath appear at all. G-d’s name is even different. Not only are there differences, but there are outright contradictions. In the first story, plants are created before animals, but in the second story, a single male gendered human is created “when no shrub of the field was yet on earth” (Genesis 2:4).
Many contemporary Bible scholars use the existence of these competing narratives to argue that the Bible is a composite document, written not by Moses, as dictated by G-d, but rather by human authors who lived at different times or places and were stitched together by yet another editor, who failed to indicate these preexisting sources. This approach, usually titled, “higher biblical criticism,” has proven quite challenging to traditional notions of faith.
As a reaction to this approach, Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik, in his late 20th-century book, “The Lonely Man of Faith,” argues that two biblical creation stories transmit the profound spiritual paradox of what it means to be human: We are both technical masters of creation as in the first stories, and deeply yearn for connection with the divine as in story number two.
However, modern scholars were not the first to notice these discrepancies between the stories. In the Talmud at Kuttobot 8a, Rav Yehuda, a sage who lived in third-century Babylonia argued that the first story represents a kind of idealized divine version of creation, whereas the second version represents the messy reality of creation. In other words, the first story is creation from G-d’s perspective, whereas the second story is told from the perspective of humanity.
These Biblical “contradictions” are only problems if we make the category error of reading the Bible as a history book and not a theology book. The Bible has so much to teach all of us about what it is to be a human being, if only we are empowered to read it as theology.
Rabbi Noah Benjamin Bickart, Ph.D. is the inaugural Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies at John Carroll University in University Heights.