On Tuesday, Jewish communities will observe the fast of the Tenth of Tevet, which commemorates the beginning of the fall of Jerusalem and the first Jewish commonwealth. On that day some 2,500 years ago, Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar and his armies marched through the Kingdom of Judah and laid siege to its capital, Jerusalem.
After 1½ years of a horrific siege, the city fell. The Holy Temple was destroyed, the city was laid waste, and the people were led into exile. For the first time in the history of Jews as a nation, the Land of Israel was barren of the Nation of Israel.
In the prophecy to Ezekiel, a strange Hebrew term is employed for “siege.” Instead of being called a matzor – siege, the verse says, “samach melech bavel,” which can be translated as “the Babylonian King brought close.”
The choice of words teaches us something about the nature of the siege.
In truth, Nebuchadnezzar had already been to Jerusalem some ten years earlier. He had plundered Solomon’s Temple, exiled King Yechanyah (Jeconiah), and installed a puppet king, Zedekiah, who swore allegiance to Babylon. The people of Judah had hoped for a period of peace, but Jerusalem was plagued by constant political infighting and local intrigue, and as a result, the hopeless revolt against Nebuchadnezzar was able to form.
The first impact Nebuchadnezzar had on the people of Jerusalem was that he “brought them close.” In light of the siege, all the different Jerusalemite factions had to forget their disagreements and join forces to fight the common enemy. They suddenly found themselves fighting shoulder to shoulder with the people they had so despised just a short time earlier, old fights becoming irrelevant in light of a much greater threat.
This story reflects an all-too-common feature of Jewish life. In a time of pain, the Jewish community joins forces; divisions fall away and we suddenly discover our similarities. But in times of peace and prosperity, we all fall back into our foxholes.
The Tenth of Tevet is a message: Instead of receiving reminders from Nebuchadnezzars, ancient or modern, let’s do this on our own.
Rabbi Mendy Greenberg is the spiritual leader of Twinsburg Chabad, which he founded along with his wife, Mussie, in 2017.