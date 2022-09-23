In a world so politically polarized, is it still possible to stand together at all?
Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University recently teamed up to create “The Polarization Research Lab,” to study how deep the polarization in the United States actually runs. Their preliminary findings show that average citizens often don’t understand the political positions of their party and don’t follow current debates in Washington, yet they often hate and are willing to discriminate against those of the opposing party.
It’s clear that we all need to work together toward healing our society, to treat one another with dignity and respect deserving of fellow human beings.
But how can a society so deeply divided begin a path towards a better future?
The Torah this week begins with Moses’ declaration to the People of Israel (Deuteronomy 29:9): “You are standing this day, all of you, before the Lord, your G-d …” He speaks to them of a commonality as a people, moving towards a common destiny, devoted to and watched over by their One G-d.
Perhaps it is indeed the recognition that all of us are children of G-d, created in His divine image and deserving of decency and respect that will bring us to be able to see the humanity in one another.
Veteran New York Times reporter Ari Goldman relates that he once received a phone call from the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s office. The Rebbe had been reading Goldman’s recent pieces in the Times and he wanted to know: Why is there so much talk of “Judeo-Christian values” without any mention of Muslim values too?
I believe that the Rebbe was hoping to explain to the reporter and his readers that ultimately, no matter what religion we practice or what community we subscribe to, we are all children of the same one G-d. Only after recognizing this can we begin to talk about the values that will help build a better society.
The upcoming new year beginning on Rosh Hashanah is known as a “Hakhel year” – a year of unity. During the Temple period, following the biblically sanctioned Shemitta (Sabbatical) year, the Jews would all gather in Jerusalem for an event called “Hakhel”– a unity event that brought together every single member of the nation; men, women, and children. Together they would hear Torah reading from the king and strengthen one another in their commitment to serving G-d.
The Holy Temple in Jerusalem no longer stands and the Hakhel event described in scripture is not observed. But this year can be a great opportunity for bringing each other together and focusing on unity. We need it now more than ever.
I hope you will join me in prayer that this upcoming year will indeed be a “Year of Unity” – bringing peace and prosperity for all of G-d’s children.
L’Shanah Tova.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.