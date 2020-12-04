Mason jars have become the craze in the past few years. It isn’t unusual to see folks using Mason jars as mugs to drink their coffee, fashioned into little table lights to be a centerpiece on for a wedding, and of course the good old-fashioned canning of vegetables. It is not only in the Midwest where winter is the season for canning and jarring, but this time of year the Jewish consciousness also seems drawn to small jars.
We are borderline obsessed with them in fact. First, we have the Torah portion of Vayishlach, where Jacob crosses back over the Yavok River and returns to get a few seemingly inconsequential tiny jars. Next, we have one little jar of olive oil that was found in the Holy Temple in the times of Chanukah.
There is an old adage that G-d is in the details, this is embodied by Jacob’s choice to retrieve these little jugs. What can we learn from him going back for them? Jacob, like all of our holy forefathers, was a shepherd, and the noble shepherd understands the precious value of one. Jacob would never let a sheep stray because they were his responsibility, he was to serve as a steward to creations of the Divine. The little jars also represent Jacob’s love and care for all of G-d’s creations.
There is one commentary that says Jacob’s jars were filled with oil, which brings us to the little jug of oil found in the Temple. After the Maccabees recovered the Temple, there was actually plenty of jugs of oil to be found, but they were all opened by the Greeks and rendered unfit for Holy Temple service. Then comes along the unsung (and unnamed) hero of Chanukah, the one who found the untainted oil to be used to light the menorah. Thousands of years later, the Jewish people are still gathering around their menorahs to commemorate the miracle of the little jug.
Jacob’s jars and the jug from Chanukah are related in that Jacob used the oil from his jar to anoint the rocks from under his head after his dream, which as our tradition teaches, this event happened on the very same spot as the Temple. Today, in our day and age where we are shifting how we do things to fit a COVID-19 world, we can take the lessons of these two jars.
First, let us be empowered by the small menorah lightings this year. Let us savor being in intimate group or even a moment of time where we can focus our energy inward and bring light to our homes where we may be alone. Take the smallness of the time and embrace it and tend to it, and it will later turn into a huge blessing like that of the Chanukah oil.
Second, take the time to make the moments sanctified. The jug of oil in many ways was the same as all of the other jugs laying around, the only difference was a little seal, a little mindfulness to preserve the sanctity of the oil.
I wish for us all that the darkest month of the year be illuminated by our Chanukah lights and the light from within us all.
Rabbi Shlomo Elkan serves as co-director along with his wife, Devorah, of Chabad at Oberlin at Oberlin College.