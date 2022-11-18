This week’s Torah portion begins with the death of Sarah and the consequent need for Abraham to purchase a plot for her burial. Abraham goes to Ephron the Hittite, the owner of the cave of Machpelah and asks if he can buy it as a burial site for his wife. Ephron responds that he will give it to him for free. Abraham insists on paying for it. Upon hearing that, Ephron responds, “What is four hundred shekels between me and you?” The text says, “Abraham heard Ephron and weighed out four hundred silver shekels.”
The Talmud observes in the transaction between the two men, a vav is omitted from Ephron’s name. The Talmud sees in this an allusion to the fact that Ephron’s words were deficient. Ephron revealed his greedy nature by mentioning an exorbitant price for the cave.
Ephron’s words and actions can be contrasted to Abraham’s actions in last week’s Torah portion. There Abraham greets travelers and suggests they rest while he gets them “a little water and a morsel of bread.” He then instructs his son to prepare three calf tongues and asks his wife Sarah to bake a large quantity of fresh bread.
Commenting on this, the Mishna in Pike Avot states, “Say a little and do a lot”.
Put simply, let your actions speak louder than your words. Indeed, Maimonides teaches that among the highest forms of charity is when it is given anonymously without fanfare.
Reb Shlomo Carlbach tells the story of Yosele the miser. He was the richest person in town but would never give charity when asked. Though he was nearing death, the burial society refused to bury him unless he agreed to give away one thousand rubles to make up for the charity he should have given in his life time. He refused their request and passed away on that Sunday. Feeling bad for Yosele’s widow a neighbor buried him on the outskirts of the cemetery underneath a tree.
That Thursday morning, there was a knock on the door of the town’s Rabbi. It was a poor widow. She was frantic and didn’t know what to do; every Thursday she received an envelope with five rubles in it to buy food for Shabbos but this week there was no envelope. A short time after she left, there was another knock at the door. It was Moshe, who had ten children. He was also distraught. He also received an envelope every Thursday to buy food for Shabbos but nothing had arrived at his door. One poor person after another arrived at the Rabbi’s house to ask for help. Soon the townspeople realized the “miser” was in fact the most generous person in the city, supporting the whole community in an anonymous way. The town leadership then had engraved on the miser’s tombstone the words, “here lies the holy miser.”
The messages are clear: Let us all learn from Yosele the holy miser that charity should be given quietly as well as derive from Abraham’s behavior the need to under promise and over deliver.
Rabbi Chaim Feld is co-director of Aish Cleveland. He recently launched Clean Speech Cleveland, a community-wide education and awareness campaign to foster unity through the practice of Jewish mindful speech. The Cleveland Jewish News is part of the initiative.