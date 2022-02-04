As the Torah turns, it is now time for God to turn to Moses and instruct him on the making of a place where God may dwell within the presence of the Israelites – a Mishkan. Before the instructions, though, there must be materials collected for the construction and fabrication of the sanctuary and its furnishings. “The Eternal spoke thus to Moses, ‘Tell the Israelites – And you shall take for Me terumah (gifts) from everyone who is moved (whose heart impels them) to do so’…” (Exodus 25:1-2)
Rashi points out that “terumah” means “to set aside.” In other words, the people are asked to set aside a donation from their possessions.
Rabbi Simcha Bunim (1765 to 1827, one of the key leaders of Chasidic Judaism in Poland) expanded on this idea of what it means to “set aside.” He taught that one should set oneself apart when preparing for holy endeavors, separating oneself and one’s soul for God. A person should not set out to do that which is sacred with a heart that is filled with material desires and greed, but should refocus in preparation for the holy endeavor in which one is about to engage. A person is called upon to see themselves as being set aside, a consecrated gift for God.
This is quite a powerful teaching and can be quite challenging to accomplish. It seems that we are called upon to find the balance between worldly affairs and that which is holy in our lives. The challenge is to remain humble, while recognizing our own holiness.
This reminds me of a saying also by Rabbi Simcha Bunim. A Jew must always have two pieces of paper in his pocket. On one he should write, “The world was created for me.” On the other he should write, “I am but dust and ashes.” Having these papers, said Bunim, is not the trick. The trick is to know when to pull out which paper.
But the challenge is not just a personal one. Elana Stein Hain of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, teaches that Bunim’s statement also rejects competition: Do not say if I am worthy, others are less so, and if others are worthy, I must be inferior in some way. Resist the tendency to apply only one of the notes to ourselves, while reserving the second note for others. In this manner, Bunim urges us to see all people as both humble and boundless in their significance.
Bunim urges us to see each other as terumah – a consecrated gift for the Holy One. And when we do so, we can build a beautiful place for the Holy One to dwell.
Rabbi Enid C. Lader is the rabbi at Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland and is the president of the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis.