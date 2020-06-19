In this week’s sedra, Moses sends forth 12 scouts, one from each tribe to enter Canaan in order to find out the following information: “Are the local peoples strong or weak, few or many.”
On returning from their mission, the scouts report back to Moses the land is flowing with milk and honey, they bring back a huge cluster of grapes as proof, and state the inhabitants are powerful and their cities are extremely well-fortified; moreover, we saw the Anakites (giants) there.
When we take note of the sequence of events, we make a rather startling discovery. After Caleb speaks, advising the people to go up and to gain possession of the land, the remaining representatives minus Joshua stated, “The land is one that devours its settlers.”
We see that the majority report changed the order of the observations. Moses had asked first to discover the strength of the inhabitants and then to report on the richness of the land.
The cardinal concern of Moses was the implementation of God’s plan for the children of Israel. The
10 representatives reversed the order and began with the information that the land was flowing with milk and honey.
Caleb immediately realized that for the other 10 scouts, the predominant interest was the material benefits that would ensue. He deduced correctly if a person’s action is primarily for the sake of reward, he will weigh that against the difficulty of the task. The conclusion becomes that the task is an impossible dream and the Israelites would not and should not ascend into the land of Canaan.
Our Jewish people has nurtured a unique attitude toward dissent. Great homage is bestowed upon those who have spoken out through the millennia. In the case of Caleb and Joshua, the minority actually overruled the majority, and the entire destiny of the Jewish people was thereby affected. Theirs was not the politics of expediency, but rather the voices of conviction.
The past weeks have given new and urgent meaning to dissent. The death of George Floyd has resulted in marches of protest, not seen in decades. There is much talk about patriotism in our time. I would like our readers to consider the following as we ask ourselves, “Who are the true patriots?” Very often, they are the dissenters, those who seek to save the nation from tragic error.
Rabbi Sheldon W. Switkin of Bexley is visiting rabbi at Shaaray Torah Synagogue in Canton.