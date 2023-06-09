When the prophetess Miriam is stricken with tzaraath in this week’s portion, a divine command is given. The entire Jewish people: men, women, children, cattle and livestock, will wait until she is healed.
This was wholly unnecessary. If divine protection was needed for Miriam, it was a simple extension of the clouds of glory already being used. If a more natural, human guard was needed, Moses could have left Joshua or another battle hardened leader with any number of troops to deter an attack by marauders or enemies of the Jews.
Rabbinic tradition teaches that G-d was repaying Miriam for her own waiting. When Moses was set in the basket on the Nile River it was Miriam who waited on the side, keeping watch, and seeing who it is that would find the infant. Then she steps in to ensure the child is cared for while still being connected to the Jewish people.
Tradition teaches there was no natural means of saving the life of the baby Moses. Everyone else had given up, including Amram, father to Moses, and his siblings, Aaron and Miriam. But Miriam did not give up. She trusted – she believed – that G-d would deliver on His promise. So she waited to see how G-d’s promise might be fulfilled and to see how she could help it be so.
Loyalty is a prized quality in human relationships. In the words of Mark Twain,
“The proper office of a friend is to side with you when you are in the wrong. Nearly anybody will side with you when you are in the right.”
But heaven also values loyal commitment.
Our families, our communities, our institutions and our work all require some measure of loyalty. What the Torah teaches here is that the greater the commitment and greater the loyalty, the greater Divine reward. And, by extension, it is a lesson for us to repay loyalty in our own lives with extraordinary dedication in return.
It’s worth thinking how we might commit to being more loyal, and how we can return the favor to those who remain loyal to us, and, in each case, especially so when it is hard to see the right end and outcome.
Howie Beigelman is president and CEO of Ohio Jewish Communities, based in Columbus and serving all of Ohio.