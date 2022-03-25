Among the gifts I was given when I married into my wife’s family was the gift of recognizing birds. Birding had been a hobby of my mother-in-law long before I came on the scene and a passion for noticing our feathered friends had trickled down the family tree. I always enjoyed the outdoors, but never really considered searching for birds.
I remember the very first bird I ever really noticed after the idea had been presented to me. I was walking along Easton Avenue in New Brunswick, N.J., and was struck by the pastel iridescence of a European Starling. Yes, they are an invasive species. No, they are by no means rare. Nevertheless, I noticed a beauty I had never noticed before.
In this week’s portion, we are presented with a list of birds that we are forbidden from eating. “And these you shall abominate of the birds … the eagle and the vulture and the black vulture, and the kite and the buzzard … and every raven according to its kind, and the ostrich and the night hawk and the seagull and the hawk … and the horned owl and the cormorant and the puff owl, and the hoot owl and the pelican and the fish hawk, and the stork and the heron … and the hoopoe and the bat …” (Lev. 11:14-20) While we are forbidden from eating these gorgeous birds of prey, the Torah does not prevent us from seeking them out. In fact, the notion that the natural world carries secrets to knowing Hashem is found throughout Torah. Among my favorites is the following from Job 12:7-9: “But ask the beasts, and they will teach you; the birds of the sky, they will tell you, or speak to the earth, it will teach you; the fish of the sea, they will inform you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of Hashem has done this?”
There is a unique connection I feel when I am traveling along and I notice a gorgeous bird soaring above, perched nearby, or flitting between branches. Often, I will point the creature out to other passersby. How often do we go about our routines without taking notice of the created world? In this little game of hide and seek with Hashem, we can all win. As we begin to enjoy spring in Cleveland, more of us will be spending time outside. If you are looking to connect with the Divine, but struggling to do so, “Ask the birds of the sky, they will tell you.”
Rabbi Scott B. Roland is the spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.