G-d commands us to build the tabernacle in this week’s portion. Thirteen (some say 15) different materials were to be used in the construction process. One may wonder where the Israelites would find these materials to donate in the desert. They collectively amassed much wealth and materials upon leaving Egypt.
The materials were gold, silver, copper, blue-dyed wool, crimson, cedar wood, silk, red and purple wool, fine linen, goat’s hair, ram’s skin dyed red and multi-colored skins. All of the materials and specifications were a direct command from G-d.
The tabernacle is a reflection of G-d’s heavenly tabernacle. Every person had the opportunity to contribute toward the construction of the tabernacle. As mentioned above, cedar wood was used. According to our sages, Abraham used the cedar trees to provide shade for his guests. When Jacob moved to Egypt he brought with him the cedar wood of Abraham. He saw prophetically that it would be used in the construct of the Tabernacle. He instructed his children to bring the wood upon exiting Egypt. This wood was already used for a mitzvah. Additionally, it came from our patriarchs and was infused with holiness.
We see a similar concept when family members pass on their ritual items to the next generation. Tallitot, tefilin, mezuzot, candlesticks, kiddush cups and Chanukiyot, just to name a few. Books and siddurim also apply to this idea. These items have been used for decades or some cases, centuries. Our ancestors want us to fill our homes with holiness and the beauty of our religion.
We no longer have the holy temples or the tabernacle. The tabernacle was hidden so it would not fall into the wrong hands.We are all walking tabernacles with the opportunity to grow in holiness, as well as inspire others. While building structures is important, it is the people that gravitate to G-d that will allow for institutions to prosper. We are all on a spiritual journey and have at our fingertips all of the resources and possibilities to flourish. We don’t have the inconveniences of our ancestors walking through a desert. Without the tabernacle, we need to create our sanctity and focus our energies toward G-d. We are blessed to be able to practice our religion freely and should take full advantage of this gift.
May we make the mundane holy.
