As we wrap up this High Holy Days season, it is crucial to not walk away empty-handed. In order for Sukkot to lead us to a year of blessing, we can’t just leave it in the past. We have to take it with us. Some have the custom to save their lulav (palm frond) until Passover. Some turn their etrog (citron) into jelly.
And this year, I propose, we even take the spiders with us.
Yes, spiders. Don’t tell me there weren’t spiders in my sukkah. Branches from evergreen trees? Rolled up bamboo mats from my garage? You can ignore the truth if you’d like, but I’m not going to pretend I didn’t see them sneaking themselves down towards the table from time to time. And I want to take them with me.
One morning before Sukkot, while praying outside in a tent (which is now something normal that we say), I saw a teeny spider crawling down his invisible thread of doom. I froze. I tried moving out of the way but to my horror, I found that the web was stuck to my head. Chills went shooting up my spine. I slowly and carefully leaned to the ground and let the spider onto the ground. Out of great mercy, I spared his life, only stepping on the web to separate myself from his pull.
Throughout Sukkot, I couldn’t help but consider the correlation between that spider and the Sukkah. At first glance, I didn’t see that the spider’s movements were completely dependent on my own. The delicate string had linked us together. In a similar way, Rav Chaim of Volozhin taught (Nefesh HaChayim 1:3) that we humans compel God’s impact on the world through our actions and speech. As if there were a thing string connecting us; When we act down here, God acts from up there.
This is the deeper meaning of being created, “In God’s image (Genesis 1:27).” Or in Hebrew, God’s “tzelem” from the word, “shadow.” As we compel the movements of our shadow, we compel the movements of God, Himself.
Sukkah comes from the word schach; the greenery we put above our heads that sometimes holds those spiders. In a year that showed us more than ever how little control we have over the world, perhaps the ultimate lesson is the exact opposite. It is literally through our movements, our decisions, our mitzvot that we compel the One Above to lift us higher.
Rabbi Arieh Friedner is the founder of Torah Institute Beyond Campus, a semi-virtual learning platform for motivated Jewish college students seeking mentorship and study opportunities beyond those available to them on or off-campus.