This week’s parsha, Re’eh, (Behold), Deuteronomy 11:26-16:17, continues with an overview of the laws previously discussed in Leviticus and elsewhere in the Torah. In it, Moses declares that God sets before us a choice between blessings and curses that will be meted out depending on our adherence to the laws. In other words, the outcome in life’s blessings, joy and goodness is dependent mainly on us and our actions and choices.
The Torah also commands us in Chapter 16:11, to be happy and rejoice before God when celebrating the festivals; you, your son, your daughter, your servants along with the orphan and the widow among you. Clearly, the Torah understood that our own sense of joy and happiness was directly tied to the spreading of gladness and joy to others; those separated from us, from the community, the poor, the powerless and the needy. The prophet, Joel, exclaimed, “Rejoice and be glad, for the Lord has done great things.”
At this moment in time, during the worldwide pandemic, rejoicing and celebrating with one another is challenging at best as we are physically distanced from our families, loved ones and friends. And while we struggle to get through each day of uncertainty, we can still strive to look beyond ourselves and train our eyes to find something for which to be grateful and in which to find joy to share.
Our daily prayers are filled with words of gratitude; upon waking and removing the sleep from our eyelids, before and after eating meals and snacks, for wisdom, for strength and for the ability to study Torah. We admire and bless the miracles of nature, often stopping to capture photos of rainbows that fill the sky as we drive through a rain shower and hurry to post them on social media for others to enjoy. Surely, God’s gifts are all around and it’s truly in our power to choose joy and happiness and in turn share it with our families, our community and with God. Continue looking for that which brings you happiness and have a wonderfully joyous Shabbat.
Cantor Laurel Barr is an independent cantor working with Celebrating Jewish Life and Menorah Park, an educator and a lifecycle officiant in the community.