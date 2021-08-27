As a parent and as an educator, I wish I could command my children and students to be in particular moods. Imagine being able to instruct children to not be grumpy, or to be grateful. If only it worked that way … But maybe it does.
For the most part, the commandments in the Torah relate to our actions and behaviors. Don’t steal. Observe Shabbat. Honor your parents. But every once in a while we are thrown a curve ball – a commandment that is about our attitudes, thoughts and mindsets. In parshat Ki Tavo, we find such an example.
After listing a series of possible curses and punishments, the verse tells us why we would receive these punishments – “Because you did not serve the Lord your God in joy and gladness over the abundance of everything” (Devarim 28:47). When will we receive these punishments? When our performance of mitzvot is done without simcha, joy.
That hardly seems fair. How can we be expected to control our emotions to that extent? At least we are doing the mitzvot. R. Chaim Volozhiner suggests that the Torah is not addressing the joy that goes into the performance of a specific mitzvah, but rather of our general attitude towards the commandments. If our general approach to mitzvot is that they are a burden, rather than something enriching, then we are worthy of punishment. But if we appreciate them as something that is meant to inspire and empower our spiritual growth, we will be spared these punishments.
Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Kotz, the Chassidic leader also known as the Kotzker Rebbe, offers a different understanding. He suggests that these verses in the Torah are not telling us the punishment for not performing mitzvot with joy; rather, they are expressing a reality, a natural consequence. If we observe mitzvot but see them as a burden, our observance will never last. We will resent performing them, will cease observing them, and will then be worthy of punishment. But if our performance of God’s commandments is infused with simcha, with the joy of knowing they are a gift from God, we will appreciate the opportunities they present and will continue to perform them.
This is still not a tactic that would work in education or parenting. However, to the extent our children recognize that the frameworks and value systems we place around them are there to support them and enable them to grow, our children are more likely to embrace those frameworks and make them a permanent part of their lives.
Rabbi Avery Joel is starting his 14th year at the Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood and beginning his fifth year as the head of school.