Let me introduce you to Mahla, Noa, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah. You’ll be glad you met them.
Their father, Zelophehad, died in the wilderness. He died without any sons, and the law at the time determined that without male heirs, the immediate family would not inherit the land.
What did Mahla, Noa, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah do?
They challenged the legal status quo. In Parashat Pinchas, the daughters of Zelophehad, “… stood before Moses, Eleazar the priest, the chieftains, and the whole assembly, at the entrance of the Tent of Meeting, and they said … Let not our father’s name be lost to his clan just because he had no son! Give us a holding among our father’s kinsmen.” (Numbers 27: 2 &4)
In response, Moses goes directly to God, who tells Moses that the women are right: they deserve to inherit the land.
The achievement of Zelophehad’s daughters was a landmark at the time and continued to be lauded throughout time. The Talmud (BT Bava Batra 119b) describes Zelophehad’s daughters as wise (chachamot) because they had good timing with the case; as astute interpreters (darshanyiot) because they understood the nuances of what they were demanding; and pious (rachmanyiot) for being willing to follow the legal precedent with the limits given.
It’s compelling now, too. I’m thinking of those struggling with unjust laws and court decisions. This text is encouragement. Even when it feels as if decisions are set or fixed, we can take heart from the daughters of Zelophehad. We, too, can find the courage to think differently and make great things happen.
Mahla, Noa, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah: thank you for the message of hope during a time of great obstacles.
Rabbi Allison B. Vann is the spiritual leader of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, which is a more than 70-year-old congregation known for its innovative and welcoming approach to membership and learning.