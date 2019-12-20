This week begins the Joseph saga. We learn Joseph is his father’s favorite and his father had no qualms about making his other sons aware of this, including gifting his son with a beautiful multi-colored coat. Having been told all his life that he is better, Joseph comes to believe it and becomes arrogant.
If this coat does not cause enough trouble, Jacob sends Joseph out to spy on his brothers. Of the incident we read the following, “When (Joseph) reached Shechem, a man came upon him wandering in the fields. The man asked him, ‘What are you looking for?’ He answered, ‘I am looking for my brothers. Could you tell me where they are pasturing?’ The man said, ‘They have gone down from here, for I have heard them say: Let us go to Dothan.’ So Joseph followed his brothers and found them in Dothan.” (Genesis 37:15-17)
We don’t often focus on these two verses, and if we are not careful, we can skip right over them. However, Rabbi Harold Kushner points out:
We never hear from this man again. Yet, if Joseph had not met him, he never would have found his brothers. He never would have been sold into slavery. (He never would have been bought by Potifar, framed by his wife, thrown in jail, interpreted Pharaoh’s dreams, or become second in command in Egypt.) The family would not have followed him to Egypt. We would not have been slaves, and there would have been no Exodus (and maybe even no Torah at Sinai).
The history of the world would have been so different. Could that man have known how his chance encounter changed history? Do we ever know the consequence of the little acts of thoughtfulness we perform? (Etz Hayim Torah and Commentary, page 229)
The stranger was simply being kind, doing what he thought was right. A nothing little gesture in his mind, yet that small act led to major events and he has no idea. The same is true for each of us. Each of our actions has the potential for great impact, therefore, we must act with intention. We must do what we think is right and hope that it will lead to a greater good, even if there are hardships along the way. We must remember that what we choose can have a huge influence on someone we barely know, and vice-versa. We may someday understand the impact, or it may always remain a secret. Either way we must remember that our live, our hearts, our stories are all connected, and that is one of the greatest mysteries and miracles of our existence.
Rabbi Shoshana Nyer is the director of lifelong learning at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood and the Jewish educator at Camp Wise in Claridon Township.