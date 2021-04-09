As the principal, I am often asked to share what our goal is at Chaviva High School. To distill our entire program into one sentence, we cultivate future leaders. The focus of the texts we study, the projects we create and our curricula are designed to hone our students’ leadership skills.
In this week’s Torah portion, one of our most famous leaders, Aharon HaKohen, begins his tenure as the spiritual leader of Bnei Yisroel. Understanding his approach to leadership sheds light on the age-old conversation about the topic, and provides a template for our students and ourselves to follow on our own leadership journeys.
The name of this week’s Torah portion, Sh’mini, means “eighth,” which is a reference to the eighth day of the inauguration of the mishkan, or tabernacle. After months of preparation and practice, it was finally time for Aharon to assume his role as the very first Kohen Gadol, high priest. Yet, when the moment arrived to take center stage, he hesitates.
Moshe says to Aharon, “Kerav el hamizbeach” (Sh’mini 9:7), encouraging him to approach the altar and assume his new role. Rashi explains that Moshe needed to verbally persuade Aharon to step up and assume this position. Why does Aharon hesitate? Several different answers are given by the commentaries, all of which point to Aharon’s sense of humility and unease. Moshe encourages him not to be afraid, for he was uniquely chosen by G-d and is therefore qualified for this new responsibility.
Doing a quick study of Torah leaders, we find several others who shied away from their positions initially. Moshe in Egypt debated with G-d, expressing feelings of inadequacy and certitude of his impending failure, worrying that his speech impediment would be a barrier to leadership. Yirmiyahu the prophet, echoing Moshe, tries desperately to convince G-d to choose another messenger and mouthpiece at a critical point in the history of the Jewish people. While they both struggled with fears and hesitations, G-d reassured them, saying He would be with them each step of the way, informing them that in fact, they were born to fulfill these roles.
When our students begin their journey toward understanding and assuming leadership, they are often surprised to learn leaders with large egos and a motivation to control are often unsuccessful in the long run. The humility of Aharon in this Torah portion shows us that humility is a key character trait in effective leadership. Aharon’s example shows us a leader must view themselves as a servant of the people, whose job is to inspire and empower others, for “true leaders don’t create followers, they create other leaders.”
Rochie Berkowitz is principal of Chaviva High School in Cleveland Heights.