When a human being departs from this world the mourners respond in three ways: silence, crying and singing. This is a teaching from the Baal Shem Tov, the founder of Chasidism in the 18th century. Silence and crying, the Baal Shem Tov said, are natural and understandable.
But why singing? How in the face of death can one even sing? The answer is that every human being has a unique melody that animates his or her life.
What awaits us beyond this earthly life remains a complete mystery. Not one of us can truly know. To be sure, Judaism and other religious traditions have developed elaborate beliefs and ideas about what happens after we die. But the real, true answer remains shrouded in mystery.
Then what do we know? The Baal Shem Tov’s wisdom helps us answer this question. Even in grief we must we must strive to hear the music, the melody of our loved one’s life and keep it alive. So long as we continue to sing their melody, we enable our loved one to attain immortality. The song of their life is passed from one person to the next, one generation to the next.
This week’s parasha provides us with another expression of constancy and continued presence. Leviticus, Chapter 24, instructs the Israelites to maintain an ever burning flame, a ner tamid, in the Tabernacle.
“Command the children of Israel that they bring pure and clear olive oil for lighting; that they continually kindle a light, that it should burn always. The lamp shall be kept burning from evening until morning, at all times, every day. This shall be a law forever, throughout all generations.”
Like the melody of a person’s life, the ner tamid is forever present. In time the ner tamid was placed in the Beit HaMikdash, Solomon’s First Temple, then in the Second Temple, until the year 70 C.E. when it was destroyed by the Roman Legion. Ultimately, the ner tamid found its way into every synagogue ever built.
All that lives must die. This is an immutable law, part of the very fabric of creation. We do not determine the day of our birth, the length of our life, or the day of our death. Such matters are beyond our human control.
But we are granted the ability to choose how to live. If we choose wisely we will live with love and friendship, with clarity and integrity, with melody and song, with light and warmth. So we are taught in Proverbs, Chapter 20, “The light of the Lord is the human soul.”
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul in Pepper Pike, an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice and celebration of life events.