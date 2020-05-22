This is a census year in America. The government needs to know the population of every community, city and state in order to determine the restructuring of congressional districts, the determining of county, state and federal funding, and other such decisions.
This week’s Torah portion discusses a census of the Jewish nation in the desert, but that census served a very different function. It made no difference to the leadership how many Jews there were, since their needs were all taken care of by G-d, Who certainly knew their numbers. Rather it was necessary for the people themselves to know their numbers. Why was this so important?
The kabbalists teach that the total sum of Jews in the desert, 600,000, corresponds to the total number of letters in the Torah, each Jewish soul corresponding to an individual letter from which it receives its spiritual source. The commentators challenge this, because there are really only around 300,000 letters in the Torah. Several solutions are offered. One interpretation is that the spaces between the letters also count as letters since they too contribute to the formation of the words. A string of letters without any spaces would be indecipherable.
This concept carries a profound implication. A Torah scroll requires all its letters to be written properly, and even one missing letter disqualifies it from being used. Similarly, every Jew plays an important part in the makeup of the Jewish people. If even one Jew is missing, the nation is incomplete, and cannot function to achieve its mission.
Furthermore, every letter in the Torah scroll must stand independently, “surrounded by white,” as it were. If any two letters are touching, even a bit, the Torah is again rendered unfit for use. In the same manner, every Jew offers his unique contribution to the nation, independently of every other Jew. The success of the nation depends upon the totality of all these contributions. It can be compared to a car made up of thousands of pieces of metal, plastic, glass, pipe and wire. Each piece fulfills a different function, but all contribute to the proper functioning of the car. No piece would be placed in the car if it did not serve some purpose.
The census allows the Jew to understand and appreciate the value of every tribe, family and individual to the overall success of the nation. No Jew should ever think that he or she has nothing to contribute to the Jewish people. Together, we can make the world a better place to live.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum is co-founder and director of the Jewish Learning Connection, a Jewish outreach organization offering educational classes and study opportunities throughout Northeast Ohio.