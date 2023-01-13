This week, we begin the Book of Exodus in the Torah. The first portion is called Shemot, which is also the Hebrew name for the entire book.
The word, Shemot, means names, and the portion begins by listing the names of the children of Jacob who are residing in the land of Egypt. This portion also recounts the Passover story. The text describes a passage of time – Joseph and his brothers die and a new generation of Israelites are dwelling in Egypt when the new Pharoah takes power. This scene sets the stage for the Israelite enslavement in Egypt and a dark chapter in the history of our people.
Here the story of our redemption also begins with the hand of God and help from some surprising human characters that surround Moses’ early life and step up to take action during a difficult period of oppression. It is rare to see women mentioned in the Torah, so we sit up and take notice of five important women introduced in this portion.
First, we meet the two Hebrew midwives, Shifra and Puah, who defied Pharaoh’s evil decree to kill any baby boys born to Israelite women. This was the first act of civil disobedience. Why did they do it? The Torah tells us that they were God-fearing. Their faith and respect for human life caused them to answer to a power higher than the king of Egypt.
Next, we meet Moses’ mother, Yocheved, and his sister, Miriam, who work together to hide Moses and deliver him to safety. The midrash credits Miriam with getting her parents back together after couples separated to avoid having children due to Pharaoh’s evil decree. Once Yocheved gives birth to Moses and successfully hides him for three months before placing him in a watertight basket, Miriam watches over baby Moses to ensure he reaches safety.
This safe place is none other than in the hands of Pharaoh’s own daughter. It is clear from the text that she immediately understands this baby is a Hebrew child and yet she uses her power to protect him. In fact, Pharaoh’s daughter and Miriam create a partnership in which Moses’ biological mother, Yocheved, is hired by Pharaoh’s daughter to nurse her own child. Everyone benefits here – all under the nose of Pharaoh.
Thanks to these women, the redemption theme that begins in Shemot carries through the remaining four books of our Torah and sets the stage for the history of the Jewish people.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus is a rabbi at The Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.