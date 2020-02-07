Pharaoh finally concedes and allows the Jews to leave Egypt. G-d has completed the 10 plagues, and Pharaoh and the Egyptians realize they are dealing with a power and an unknown entity above the abilities of humans to fathom.
The Jews leave in mass numbers and approaching the sea, they are surrounded by the wilderness and wild animals. Much to the consternation of the Jews, the Egyptians have had a change of heart and are in full chase. There is nowhere to retreat. The Jews cry out to G-d.
G-d admonishes Moses that now is not the time for prayer. Aaron’s brother-in-law, Nachshon, leads the charge into the sea. He exhibits total faith and trust in G-d to save the Jews. Moses strikes the water and the sea splits. According to some commentaries, the waters split into 12 tunnels, one for each tribe. There were murals above their heads to bring calm to the distressed. If one wanted to drink, the water was sweet, and they could reach into the wall and scoop it. Following the crossing, the Egyptians also tried to cross, and the water collapses and drowns them.
As part of the recognition of the wondrous events, the Jews and Moshe sing the text in this week’s portion known as Shira. This is an outpouring of praises to G-d. Our sages felt this text was so important that it is included in our daily liturgy. We have other instances throughout history where a song is sung in gratitude to G-d for miraculous events.
There is a custom to feed the birds on Shabbat Shira. Rabbi Moshe Sofer, the Hatam Sofer (Pressburg, 1762 to 1839) said this custom is based on the verse in our parsha (Exodus 16:32) “In order that they may see the bread which I fed you,” i.e. that future generations should see that when you trust in God with your whole heart, he provides food as he did for the children of Israel in the desert. We feed the birds on Shabbat Shira in order to say that if the Jewish people, who are compared to a bird, will devote themselves to Torah and mitzvot, then God will provide them food without toil.
There is a very important lesson to be learnt in this portion. There is a time for prayer and a time to be proactive. Nachshon shows us how to be assertive. While prayer is essential we all need to try to the best of our abilities to move forward and not remain stagnant. As the cliché goes, “G-d helps those that help themselves.” Prayer and action go hand-in-hand. Our religion is based on faith and trust in G-d. We cannot be passive and expect G-d to perform miracles. We are guided by the Torah and mitzvot and within those fundamentals, we should try to do our best.
We hope and pray that we should have guidance to make the right decisions for a successful outcome.
Cantor Aaron Shifman is cantor at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.