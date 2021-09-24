Hashem invites the family of the Jewish people to come together three times a year for the holidays of Pesach, Shavuot and Sukkot. These family events are treasured by all as they allow us to enjoy each other’s company. These events are the highlight of the year. We party. We sing. We forget about our daily lives.
G-d kvels in us being together, celebrating with our families and friends, and watching us preserve our traditions and faith. However, at the end of Sukkot, it is six months until the next holiday when G-d invites us back again to celebrate around His table. Because it is so hard for Him to say goodbye to us, He insists we spend one extra day together – Shmini Atzeres. We happily oblige and spend this last day of the High Holy Days completely devoted to each other without any distractions.
There is such beauty in knowing how much Hashem wants to be with us. He knows there are no more mitzvot to perform; we have received the Torah. G-d wants one just day where there isn’t anything between us and Him.
Wishing you all an enjoyable Sukkot with your family and friends.
Rabbi Alan Joseph is the executive director of Lev Shalom Bikur Cholim of Cleveland.