I’m reminded of a parable about the Cohen family, which was blessed with a little boy named Alex.
Alex was the picture of good health until he became gravely ill when he began to eat solid foods. Following visits to several doctors, it was discovered that Alex had a life-threatening allergy to wheat. A condition the Cohens chose to keep a secret.
One day while Mr. Cohen was out of town on business, his wife fell asleep while watching Alex. When she awoke, she found Alex in the pantry devouring a doughnut. Alex was rushed to the hospital; his life hanging by a thread. Mr. Cohen was guilt ridden, feeling like he had neglected Alex. Thankfully, Alex survived the incident.
Soon after, Alex’s older sister, Sarah, got engaged. The family was ecstatic. After weeks of planning, the Cohens’ house was ready for the big event. To keep Alex safe from all the food at the wedding, the Cohens asked a kind, trusted neighbor to watch him.
The day of the wedding, the photographer arrived early to take photos. Everyone wondered where cute, little Alex was. A family picture without their precious toddler? They couldn’t understand because they didn’t know the truth. On the surface, Mr. Cohen seemed cruel for keeping Alex away from the festivities. But, Mr. Cohen knew the secret and that it was best for Alex not to be there.
The expression “hazur tomim puuloi” is in this week’s torah parsha. It means G-d is perfect. G-d sees our suffering and our secrets, but He knows the bigger picture. We have to trust G-d to know the things we can’t see as He understands what is best for us.
Rabbi Alan Joseph is the executive director of Lev Shalom Bikur Cholim of Cleveland.