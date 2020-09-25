The recent economic crisis due to the coronavirus epidemic resulted in a drastic drop in interest rates. Anyone with a mortgage has been running to the banks to take advantage of the new situation.
The idea of buying on credit has a spiritual parallel:
The Baal Shem Tov, the founder of the Chassidic movement who lived about 300 years ago, explained that on Rosh Hashanah, G-d gives every Jew a good year on credit. We promise to be good Jews for the forthcoming year and will make an effort to fulfill the mitzvot, learn Torah, etc. He relies on our promise and in exchange, He grants us a good and sweet year.
We are obligated to do our part; we try, but we don’t always “pay on time.” On occasion, we may “throw him a bone,” do a mitzvah here or a mitzvah there, but we really don’t make our steady payments. Then the month of Elul (which we are currently in) comes around and we remember what we have to take another “loan” for the coming year. Only then do we start thinking about paying back the loan. We begin to repent from the depths of our hearts and to behave a little better. We want to show goodwill to pay back our loan.
Finally, Rosh Hashanah arrives. We meet face-to-face with the “bank.” We stand before G-d and he checks our credit standing. He has to decide if He’s ready to give us another loan for an additional year.
In modern-day banking, there’s always enough money in America to spur people to invest. The bank will only give the investor 3%. But from these kinds of loans, they will receive 9%. It’s worth the risk because nowhere else offers such a high potential payoff.
Similarly, we may not have good credit or not make our payments on time, but the payoff G-d receives from a Jew cannot be received from anyone else. He gives us a good and sweet year, and we in reciprocation put on tefillin, light Shabbat candles, put up mezuzot, and the list goes on and on. He can only get these things from us as his chosen nation. We know then that G-d is kind of stuck with us.
We have more credit with Him than we think.
Rabbi Berel Sasonkin is co-director with his wife, Rochel, of Chabad at Kent State University in Kent.