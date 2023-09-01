When I was a child, I learned a Hebrew song that I loved. It describes the throngs ascending to the Temple before the holiday of Shavuot, laden with baskets of Bikkurim fruit on their shoulders. “From Judah, from the Shomron; from the valley, from the Galilee …” They streamed into Jerusalem, accompanied by flutes and drums. I imagined what it must have been like to join this cheerful, chaotic swarm of humanity on a summer day.
In this week’s Torah portion of Ki Tavo, the Jewish people were directed to look for the blossoming of their grains and fruits, and tie a reed around the first buds they see. When they ripened, the Bikkurim (the first fruits) would be brought to Jerusalem on Shavuot.
After they presented the priest with their bounty, the farmers would recite our origin story of how Jacob and his family settled in Egypt, their enslavement, and how they were subjected to cruelty and deprivation. G-d performed great wonders and took them out of slavery.
The farmer would conclude: “And He brought us to this place, and He gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey. So now, behold, I have brought the first of the fruit of the ground which You, O L‑rd, have given to me.”
I find it moving that the giving of Bikkurim was followed by this specific narrative. On Passover, we recite this text in the Haggadah to begin telling the story of the Exodus, and as a prompt for us to share our own stories of redemption, both personal and collective.
The Bikkurim created an annual opportunity for the farmer to reflect on how his ancestors came to the land in the first place. He may have toiled and harvested in his fields, but he recognized that the land and all that he grew was a blessing from Above.
The Bikkurim also reminded the farmer that he is a member of a society. Giving of the first fruits is one of many mitzvot that the Torah embedded into the agrarian life of ancient Israel that compelled the farmer to share their produce with those who did not have a portion of land.
In my new role as executive director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, I see how these timeless Torah values are practiced and lived, here and now in Cleveland:
Twice weekly, cars line up the driveway on S. Green Road and friendly volunteers exchange greetings with drivers and fill up their trunks with fresh produce, canned goods, dairy and bread. I feel privileged to be a part of a team that shares sustenance in a loving way.
A last-minute email informs our pool of volunteers that we were short a few on a recent Sunday. Six people show up to help. One volunteer told me, “When I saw a Sunday morning opening, I jumped at the chance to come.” Her response reinforced for me the knowledge that when we give to others, we end up gaining the most.
On Tuesday, we visit a lower-income building, knock on a unit door, and hand a food package to an elderly woman, who thanks us with a tearful “G-d bless you.” I realize that sharing with others strengthens the bond of human connection and builds community.
So, while we might not yet have a Holy Temple to bring our baskets of fruit, we do have neighbors who can benefit from our fruits (and vegetables) right now.
Sarah Yaffe Alevsky is the executive director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.