The day that Moses turned 120 years old was the same day he died, forcing the Jewish nation into mourning at a time when they should have been celebrating.
For many, the happiest day of the year is their birthday. Conversely, the saddest day of one’s life is a person’s death. It is hard to understand why G-d didn’t give Moses, who was considered one of the greatest of all the Jewish prophets, a better birthday present.
All of us have a mission in this world, and once it is completed, we leave and are taken to the next world. Great people who lived their lives with purpose and value are then ready to reap the rewards of their labor. They move on to the world to come where they receive eternal reward and joy for withstanding, and oftentimes, surpassing the tests they endured during their lifetime.
The Talmud teaches us that when a person leaves this world on his birthday, it is a sign from G-d that this individual fulfilled his or her mission in its entirety. In other words, they completed all their days, months and years to their fullest.
The Chatam Sofer asks, “Don’t we know many holy men and women that didn’t die on their birthday”?
He offers a fascinating answer. A person’s “real” birthday is when a Jew begins to fulfill his or her mission in this world. If it takes time for an individual to begin their mission, then their “real’” birthday is the day they begin to take their life seriously.
With the High Holy Days upon us, let us use this time to renew our dedication to making the most of our lives and using the gifts G-d has given to each of us in the most fulfilling ways possible. And, with this sentiment, I wish you all a happy birthday.
Rabbi Alan Joseph is the executive director of Lev Shalom Bikur Cholim of Cleveland.