Eli, do not go near the stove.
My delicious and curious 16-month-old spends his time all day discovering the world. One item we demand he stay far away from in the house is the stove.
To reinforce this message, he gets punished if he touches it. The other day, he turned one of the knobs, and I had to discipline him. He broke down, hysterically crying from my harsh tone. As the adult in the room, I felt terrible knowing I was the source of his distress, but I knew this was the best thing for him – to remember, forever, that the stove is off limits and dangerous.
In last week’s Torah reading, we read about the terrible punishments inflicted upon the Jewish people if they refused to keep the laws of the Torah. The Talmud sites references to several congregations that were so afraid of the retribution this refusal would entail that they attempted to skip the reading.
Yet, this week’s parsha begins with atem nitzvaim, which literally means “you are standing.” In other words, Hashem is saying that all is well, and you can move on. How do we reconcile the dichotomy between the fear of doing wrong and then when we do so, being given a second chance to move forward? How do we understand this?
There is a famous explanation given for this. Hashem does not want us to be punished. Ultimately, He wants us to do what is right. By reading the Torah and taking to heart how serious and dangerous it is to violate its laws, we have fulfilled His mission. Hashem wants us to learn this lesson and move on, remembering forever that violating the commandments of the Torah is a knob, like the stove, that we should never play with. The last thing Hashem wants to do is punish us.
Rabbi Alan Joseph is the executive director of Lev Shalom Bikur Cholim of Cleveland.