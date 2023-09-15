I’m profoundly grateful for my upbringing enriched by Chassidic teachings, infusing our daily Jewish rituals and holidays with warmth and depth. One beautiful concept that resonates well with me is how our relationship with God mirrors our human relationships, a theme beautifully illustrated in the High Holy Days season.
In Chassidic philosophy, we find an answer to the age-old question of why a perfect God would create imperfect beings like us. God’s motivation was to forge a relationship akin to marriage. As a bachelor seeks a distinct partner with whom to share life, God chose the Jewish people as His bride to reveal divine unity in the vast cosmos.
This divine-human relationship has endured a roller coaster of emotions throughout history, encompassing romance, conflict and estrangement. Even in moments of perceived separation and feelings of abandonment by our Divine spouse, we know that our bond with G-d is eternal. We yearn for meaning and connection in our union with God, just as God longs for a relationship with us.
The Jewish High Holy Days season annually rekindles this divine-human marriage, unfolding in stages mirroring a conventional courtship:
• The Courtship (Elul): Elul, preceding the High Holy Days, is like the dating stage, where God reaches out to humanity in the field, providing us the chance to know God in our most authentic state, without pretense or hiding who we are.
• The Groom Proposes (Rosh Hashanah): On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, God proposes a profound relationship to humanity: to partner with Him to reveal His presence in this world through our Torah study and Mitzvot observance.
• The Bride Commits: Our response arrives on Rosh Hashanah morning, symbolized by the sounding of the shofar, signifying humanity’s commitment to the union. We agree to a life together, committed to sharing God’s light in the world.
• The Wedding (Yom Kippur): The day of atonement and the divine-human wedding day follows the traditional marriage in which the bride and groom fast, are forgiven for all their past and ends with the bride and groom spending time together in a private room. Yom Kippur culminates with the Neilah. As the sun sets, symbolizing the closure of heaven’s gates, each individual is left “alone with God” during Neilah, experiencing a profoundly personal and spiritual connection.
• The Celebration (Sukkot): Sukkot unfolds as a joyous celebration, akin to the “Sheva Brachot” (the week of post-marriage celebration) between God and His people. Families construct sukkahs to immerse themselves in this divine union.
In this elegant Chassidic perspective, creation becomes a means for God to engage in a divine-human relationship, much like a marriage where both parties seek meaning, fulfillment and unity. The annual High Holy Days renew and reJEWvenate this relationship, with each stage reflecting the dynamics of a romantic courtship and the challenges and joys of an eternal partnership. Mazal tov.
Rabbi Chayim B. Alevsky works with Chabad of Cleveland.